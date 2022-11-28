Read full article on original website
Tracy Dee hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Tracy Dee Hall, passed away on November 27, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on September 14, 1977, to the late Vedrun Dale Hall and Dee (Killian) Hall, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the Mountain Home area. Tracy loved all things centered around his family. He loved taking his mom and grandmother for long scenic rides on his Harley and working out with Nathan in their gym. Tracy shared his talent and love of music with Misty and Holly and passed it on to them. His greatest legacy was how he loved his family. To them, he was their Rock, Peacemaker, Gentle Giant, Papa “T” and Uncle “T”. Tracy will forever be missed by his family and friends and he can now put those hardworking hands to rest. He is preceded in death by his father, Vedrun (Dale) Hall; grandfathers, Dave Killian and Vedrun Hall and his aunt Brenda Havner, all of Norfork, Arkansas.
Corporal Tracy Floyd Munson, 58, Mountain Home (Roller)
Corporal Tracy Floyd Munson, 58, of Mountain Home passed away November 30, 2022 with his family at his side. Tracy was born to Floyd and Geneva (Nelson) Munson on December 12, 1963 in Westmoreland, Kansas. Tracy was a husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved his family. You did not...
MHHS splits with Lake Hamilton at Branson
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results as they met Lake Hamilton on the second day of the Branson Battle at the Border on Friday. The Lady Bombers defeated the Lady Wolves 59-46. The game started similar to Thursday’s game against Waynesville, Missouri. The two teams were close early on, but Mountain Home started pulling away late in the opening quarter. The Lady Bombers picked up more distance as they were up 23 at the end of the third. The Lady Wolves cut the margin back in the final period, but they didn’t have enough time as Mountain Home went on to win by 13.
MH freshman boys lose to Douglas MacArthur
The Mountain Home freshman boys’ basketball team had a rough night at home on Thursday. The Junior Bombers suffered a 46-32 loss to Douglas MacArthur from Jonesboro. Rhett Gilbert and Drew Haney led Mountain Home with 15 points each. The Junior Bombers fall to 3-5 on the season and 0-2 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference, and they’ll travel to West Memphis West on Monday.
Gwenith Marr, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Gwenith Marr of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Gwenith Marr died Wednesday at Good Samaritan Society.
Eugene W. Kamp, 87, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 87-year-old Eugene W. Kamp of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Eugene Kamp died Thursday at Hiram Shaddox Therapy and Living.
Dianne Bremer Eaton, 75, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Dianne Bremer Eaton of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Dianne Bremer Eaton died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Kay Taylor, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Kay Taylor of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Kay Taylor died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS continuing Branson Battle at the Border
Basketball makes up much of the local Friday schedule and includes the Mountain Home High School teams continuing action in the Branson Battle at the Border. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are both set to meet Lake Hamilton. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 3-2 on the season. The Lady Bombers...
The Christmas Cabin is in full swing!
1151 East 9th Street (Highway 5 South), Mountain Home. Carl Wayne’s Christmas Cabin is overflowing with the holiday’s best décor and gifts including a great selection of Old World Christmas ornaments!. Fully stocked with beautiful Poinsettias! Not just the classic red but pink, white, burgundy and marble.
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
MH freshman girls pick up win over MacArthur
The Mountain Home freshman girls’ basketball team was able to pick up a 47-31 win over Douglas MacArthur from Jonesboro on Thursday. Jayla Yonkers led the Junior Lady Bombers with 23 points. Mountain Home improves to 5-3 on the season and 1-1 in the Northeast Arkansas Conference, and they’ll head to West Memphis West on Monday.
S.W.A.T. unit activated on Thanksgiving Day
The Howell County S.W.A.T. unit responded to a residence on County Road 8270 on Thanksgiving Day. Two 911 calls on the holiday at approximately 11:40 a.m. reported a man in the roadway pouring gasoline on himself. Deputies responded and made contact with the man, whose identity has not been released...
Wednesday basketball results include Cotter boys winning consolation game at Omaha
A few area high school basketball teams were in tournament play on Wednesday. There were two consolation games played in the Bev Stone Memorial Border Classic Tournament at Omaha. Cotter’s boys were able to get past Green Forest 46-42. Ryan Benedict led the Warriors with 12 points, and Payton McGee...
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
Baxter Co. Sheriff Office Corporal Tracy Munson dies
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has announced Corporal Tracy Munson died Wednesday morning after a long illness. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News about Corporal Munson’s time with the department. Listen:. Munson had served 17 years as a deputy with...
Thursday basketball results include MHCA teams falling to Trinity Christian
Mountain Home Christian Academy’s high school basketball teams had a rough night on Thursday in a neutral site game in Sherwood. The Eagle teams were swept by Trinity Christian from Texarkana in a pair of conference matchups. Mountain Home Christian’s boys fell to the Warriors 87-81. Jordan Woods was...
Izard County bridge closure causes substantial delays
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge closure in Izard County has been causing significant delays for some drivers. In particular, Highway 56, which connects Ash Flat to Franklin, is currently impassible due to ArDOT closing the bridge in late November. Officials said the bridge was closed due to structural...
Central Taney County Firefighter loses home, narrowly escapes
A firefighter for the Central Taney County Fire Protection District lost his own home to a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 1. Narrowly escaping the house which was engulfed in fire, the firefighter went to the station to grab a fire truck to fight the fire. Though every effort was made by himself and other firefighters to save the home, the home and everything in it were a total loss.
Izard County ends 1st season of 8-man football with state title
Izard County High School was able to wrap up its inaugural season of eight-man football with a state championship. In a battle between Cougars, Izard County won the Classes 2A/1A state title game on Thursday by defeating Rector 36-26 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. After Rector scored the...
