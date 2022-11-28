ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment building

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the man shot and killed at a Kentwood apartment complex on Friday as Dionte Lamarcus Sims.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. at CityLine Apartments, an apartment complex on Wichita Drive near in the S. Division Avenue and 52nd Street SE.

Officers found Sims, 30, with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment building hallway, the Kentwood Police Department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday police said no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood police detective bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

WOOD TV8

