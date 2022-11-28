ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta History Center features holiday crafts for its December Pop-In event

“10am-4pm “Where: Marietta History Center. “Marietta History Center has special extended hours in December. Holiday Hours Starting Friday, December 2nd and Ends Friday, December 23rd. “Mondays: Closed. “Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 10am to 4pm. “Thursdays-Saturdays: 10am to 8pm (last tickets sold at 7:30pm) “Sundays: 10am to 4pm (last tickets sold...
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb Young Professionals’ holiday social has a casino theme this year

The Cobb Chamber‘s Cobb Young Professionals will host its holiday social with a casino theme this year, with fun money and gaming tables. The details are explained in the following press release:. “The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals (CYP) will host its holiday social on Thursday, Dec. 8 at...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw and Chabad of Kennesaw to host Menorah Lighting in Depot Park

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its upcoming Menorah Lighting in Depot Park:. “Kennesaw, GA (December 2, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw, in partnership with Chabad of Kennesaw, will host the Menorah Lighting in Depot Park, located at 2828 Cherokee Street, on Wednesday, December 21, at 5:30 PM.
KENNESAW, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County and statewide: November 30, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County weather forecast: Friday December 2, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, December 2, 2022, with a high near 56. Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low of near 46 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for late this...
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Georgia Power wants to bill ratepayers for grid upgrade, shareholder gains

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A co-founder of an Atlanta organization that mentors underserved youth urged Georgia Power executives and state regulators on Tuesday to consider the families who are dressing their children before sunrise before making a final decision regarding a steep hike in electricity rates.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Two traffic fatalities within Cobb County reported to the Georgia Department of Public Safety over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period

The Georgia Department of Public Safety issued its report of traffic fatalities over Thanksgiving holiday travel period, and two of the 18 statewide fatalities were within Cobb County. One of the reports was from the Cobb County Police Department, and the other was from the Kennesaw Police Department. The holiday...
COBB COUNTY, GA

