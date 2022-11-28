Read full article on original website
Eighth-grade quarterback leads Alabama high school to state championship, wins game's MVP award
The Thompson Warriors just captured the Alabama Class 7A state championship, and there is reason to believe they will be a championship contender for a while. That is because 14-year-old quarterback Trent Seaborn, an eighth-grader, led Thompson to the big win. Late in the season, three-star quarterback Zach Sims went...
2022 high school football state champions
MaxPreps is your home for high school football state playoff coverage. Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America. Click here to find tournaments in your state. 2022 high school football state champions. Alabama. 7A — Thompson (Alabaster) def. Auburn, 49-24 6A —
