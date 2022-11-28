Read full article on original website
COLUMN: New Football Playoff System Is Gold For Moore League
When CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod was an assistant football coach at Lakewood High, the playoff format bothered him. He felt like the Lancers were a good football team with good athletes and strong coaching–but because they were in the Moore League with Long Beach Poly, Lakewood was staked to the Division 1 playoffs, where the Jackrabbits competed.
thedowneypatriot.com
Vikings capture CIF D4 Championship
DOWNEY – For the fourth time in school history, the Downey High School football team has brought home a championship. In dominating fashion, the Vikings defense, and a balanced scoring attack, led the Vikings to a blowout, 40-7, win over undefeated Cypress Friday night (November 25) at Western High in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship.
saintscroll.com
Boys Waterpolo Wins C.I.F. for the First Time in School History
On Saturday, November 12th at Irvine High School the San Dimas High School Boys’ Water Polo team beat Don Lugo High School to win the first CIF championship in school history. To get to the championship game the boys had to win 4 games in a row, they were successful in beating, Palm Springs 20-3, Saddleback 15-5, Oxnard 13-6, and then Buena Park 10-4. It was a long and challenging road to get to the championship, but the Saints did it with the guidance of head coach Danny Feola and assistant coach Paul Vincent Pignotti.
OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl
A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league's Super Bowl in Florida this weekend.
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Dont'e Thornton to USC, Pitt's Downturn, Ty Thompson to the Portal
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he predicts whether Dont'e Thornton will land at USC...
What several Utes said about the Pac-12 Championship vs USC
Notable quotes from several Utah Utes ahead of the Pac-12 Championship.
907 Pizza on the Way to Fullerton
A possible sale already in the works for the developing project
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA
What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
2urbangirls.com
Man thrown over railing at SoFi Stadium wants accountability
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Is it safe for fans to attend events at the multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium?. As videos continue to circulate on social media of fights breaking out during and after NFL games at the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, one fan is demanding accountability after he was tossed over the railing at a Chargers game against the Kansas City Chiefs held Nov. 20.
theregistrysocal.com
14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside
Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
irvineweekly.com
Puesto: 10 Years And 20 Million Tacos
With locations across Orange County, including Irvine and in San Diego, Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar has celebrated a decade in Southern California. With two locations in Irvine — Puesto Park Place and Puesto Los Olivos, the chain has become familiar for its warm plates and welcoming vibes.
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8
This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills
FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
L.A., Orange county restaurants added to California Michelin Guide
Bon Appetit! The 2022 edition of Michelin Guide California features Bib Gourmand restaurants from Los Angeles and Orange counties. The term Bib Gourmand refers to a restaurant that offers a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 […]
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
newsantaana.com
Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10
Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orange county this year? This post covers Christmas Orange County 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orange County, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
