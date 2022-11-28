On Saturday, November 12th at Irvine High School the San Dimas High School Boys’ Water Polo team beat Don Lugo High School to win the first CIF championship in school history. To get to the championship game the boys had to win 4 games in a row, they were successful in beating, Palm Springs 20-3, Saddleback 15-5, Oxnard 13-6, and then Buena Park 10-4. It was a long and challenging road to get to the championship, but the Saints did it with the guidance of head coach Danny Feola and assistant coach Paul Vincent Pignotti.

SAN DIMAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO