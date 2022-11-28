Read full article on original website
Lima News
Letter: Looking for answers since 1998
I was told in 1988 that I had Alopecia Areata Universallitus Totallis. I was told this after a trip to the Cleveland Clinic and a dermatologist specialist. I am bald, no hair anyplace on my body. The explanation for this is really unexplainable. I crushed my left foot so badly,...
