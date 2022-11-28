Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member
ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
Sidney Daily News
Democrats nominate Gibbs for BOE seat
SIDNEY — A former member of the Shelby County Board of Elections has been nominated to return to the board. But this time, instead of representing the Republicans, Chris Gibbs, of Maplewood, will be a Democratic member of the board. Tom Kerrigan, chairman of the Shelby County Democratic Party’s...
crawfordcountynow.com
Citizens support reduction in tax credit but only if it goes straight to police and fire
BUCYRUS—Out-of-town workers showed up at the city council finance committee meeting Tuesday evening to support police and fire services. Still, they lacked positive input regarding how the city has been managed. Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser spoke first using a PowerPoint presentation to explain potential cuts as well as sources...
wktn.com
Hardin County Board of Elections Meeting December 8
The Hardin County Board of Elections will meet Thursday, December 8. The meeting will start at 9 that morning in the Board of Elections office office in the Hardin County Courthouse in downtown. This will be the regular monthly Board Meeting. In addition, the board will conduct an audit of...
Times-Bulletin
County commissioners consider alternative power projects
VAN WERT COUNTY — Work has yet to begin on three solar power projects planned for Van Wert County. “The first one that I think was supposed to be under construction already was Great Bear 1 and Great Bear 2. They’re part and parcel of the same project — about 300 to 350 acres near Cavett in Union Township. That was all done and approved by their township trustees or they welcomed it. We approved it. It was supposed to happen. I think they even seeded grass on a large amount of the parcel that was involved but for whatever reason, those solar panels were on their way here and then got either returned back to the sender or diverted someplace else,” said Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert County Commissioner.
13abc.com
Liberty-Benton School Board Meeting addresses new building safety concerns
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Community members packed into a classroom at Liberty-Benton High School Wednesday evening for the monthly School Board Meeting. This comes exactly two weeks after the school was the target of a swatting incident. Community members say the discussion did not start because of the incident, but...
wktn.com
Health Department Hiring Licensed Registered Nurse
Kenton Hardin Health Department is seeking a full time Licensed Registered Nurse. Experience or knowledge of public health is preferred but not required. You must have an active Ohio RN license. Resumes and applications must be received no later than December 12 to be considered. Facebook applications will not be...
hometownstations.com
Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024. Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
wktn.com
Next Community Coffee Taking Place December 6
The next Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance Community Coffee will be held Tuesday, December 6 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Alliance Boardroom at 225 South Detroit Street in Kenton. Natalia Connolly of Solstice Salt Spa will be the guest speaker. Attendees can ask questions...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County Probate Court
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Tanner Foley and Jenna Gonzales, both of Lima; Thomas Hughes of Waynesfield and Billie Boughan of Lima; Austin Barrett and Amanda Lowry, both of Spencerville; Niko Cobb and Kyra Allen, both of Lima; Austin Conley of Pedro and Bethanie Stalnaker of Elida; Bruce Benroth and Pamela Burkholder, both of Lima; Levi Smith and Grace Nickels, both of Bluffton; Joseph Medley Sr. of Lima and Kellie Smith of Delphos; Theron Litke and Natashia Shaeffer-Winget, both of Delphos; Dustin Boroff of Lima and Scarlett Morse of Columbus; Trevor Smelcer of Lima and Ashlyn Moots of Belle Center; David Bailey and Trina Dunson, both of Elida; and Wesley Allen of Ada and Kaylee Rigg of Lima.
Daily Standard
Homeless on the Holidays
MERCER COUNTY-Being homeless is hard under any circumstances, let alone when temperatures dip into the 20s at night and the razor-edged wind off the lake cuts to the bone. Organizations in Mercer and Auglaize counties offer assistance, but organizers say they are swamped while homelessness persists. Hand Up Village is...
countynewsonline.org
The Edison Foundation Welcomes Two New Board Members
The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College welcomed two new board members this year. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. Brooke Ruhenkamp, representing Darke County, has expertise in human...
wktn.com
United Way at 40% Thanks to Ada School Staff
In a Facebook posting today, United Way officials expressed that they are “simply overwhelmed” by the support of the Ada Bulldogs school staff. Their pledges for the 2022 campaign have pushed them to the 40% mark, moving them ever closer to their goal. The United Way thanked the...
wktn.com
$10,000 in Prizes Awarded Thursday in UpSkill-A-Thon
Marion, Ohio – Community Skills Initiative Marion Technical College wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on November 16 at midnight. Marion Technical College collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
Delaware County Location Named As Exposure Site In Measles Outbreak
Columbus Public Health is monitoring an outbreak of measles in central Ohio. A highly contagious infectious disease caused by measles virus, measles is highly contagious; it is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It can be prevented, however, through a safe and highly effective vaccine.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat
MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
wktn.com
One Sentenced in Common Pleas Court
One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Bryan C. Smith was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Donald O’Day, 45, Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 3, and was then sentenced to 24 months prison with credit for two days time already served. He also changed his plea to guilty of tampering with evidence, felony 3, and was sentenced to 24 months prison. These two sentences are to be served concurrently. He was previously found guilty by jury trial on failure to comply with signal of a police officer, a felony 3, and was sentenced to 36 months prison with credit for 470 days time already served with this sentence running consecutively.
wktn.com
Liberty National Bank Gives Way to Middlefield Bank
It’s the end of an era for a Hardin County bank. Today is the last day Liberty National Bank will operate under that name. The Liberty signage was taken down on Tuesday, and beginning tomorrow December 1, the bank will be operating officially as Middlefield Bank. Liberty Bank has...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – November 30, 2022
Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to US Route 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road for a person experiencing a mental health crisis in a vehicle. The person was transported to Memorial Hospital and no report was taken. 4:41am Property Damage Crash. Deputies and units from...
