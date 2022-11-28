ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

German Village Lights Celebration on display Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The streets of German village are filled with light holiday cheer and it will be on display at the German Village Lights Celebration this weekend. There’s one shop owner who might just rival the jolly old elf himself when it comes to the spirit of Christmas. “It’s a time we get […]
NBC4 Columbus

Dogs for adoption in Franklin County, Ohio: Beth

Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner. Beth is a two-year-old pitbull mix. The Franklin County Dog Shelter says she is quite the active pup, and could be a great hiking buddy for her next owner.
NBC4 Columbus

This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
NBC4 Columbus

Safety improvements coming to Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An apartment complex plagued with violence will be getting some security improvements. Each year, Columbus police get hundreds of calls for service to the Wedgewood Village Apartments on the city’s west side. In the past week, two teens have been injured by bullets coming through their apartment window. Columbus City Attorney […]
columbusnavigator.com

Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood

If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
NBC4 Columbus

Nida’s Thai on High closing Short North shop after 14 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thai-food fixture in the Short North known for its noodles, sushi and everything in between is closing its doors after 14 years. Nida’s Thai on High, an immigrant-owned stalwart on North High Street and Second Avenue, announced Thursday that it will permanently close on Dec. 17, its owners citing the […]
NBC4 Columbus

How OSU president's resignation might impact Intel project

NBC4 Columbus

Katalina’s Tres to open in Franklinton next summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Columbus’ most popular destinations for breakfast and lunch is expanding again. Katalina’s is adding a third restaurant, this one at 480 W. Town St. in Franklinton. “This is a perfect fit for us,” owner Kathleen Day said. “We think we can fill a need in the neighborhood.” […]
NBC4 Columbus

Weekend things to do in Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

George Wagner IV guilty on all charges in Rhoden family massacre

columbusunderground.com

Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville

The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
NBC4 Columbus

Judge reads verdicts against George Wagner IV in the Rhoden massacre case

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus companies marked as Google imposters, scammers in lawsuit

