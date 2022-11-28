ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery

LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Car chase ends in Otoe County corn field

SYRACUSE – A Plattsmouth man is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in Otoe County on Nov. 25. Nolan Cherek, 20, is charged with a pursuit that ended in a corn field near County Road 28 south of Highway 2. An arrest affidavit says Cherek and...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Theft Of Credit Card From Vehicle Leads To Lincoln Man’s Arrest

A 30-year-old Lincoln man was arrested around 11:20 Sunday night following an investigation into a larceny from a vehicle October 23rd near 76th and Old Cheney. “The victim found that approximately $3,300 in fraudulent charges on a credit card that was stolen from his vehicle as a result of that larceny,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets over 14 years in prison on gun and meth charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison on gun and meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chase Bass, 28, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in prison after being convicted of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Recall Alert: snowmobiles, children’s clothing and toddler bottles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Polaris Industries is recalling over 138,000 of its MATRYX, AXYS and Pro-Ride snowmobiles. The company says electrostatic discharge inside the fuel tank can cause vapors to ignite during operation and the tank to burst, posing a fire hazard. If you have the recalled product, stop using it...
News Channel Nebraska

Felony drug charges filed after Highway 2 signs damaged

NEBRASKA CITY - Nicholas Baker, 37, of Nebraska City is charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine after leaving the scene of an accident. A sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of erratic driving and damaged road signs on Highway 2 and says he found Baker stopped in Unadilla trying to remove a damaged panel from his vehicle.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Lincoln teens in custody for stealing a vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two teens were taken in custody after they were caught inside a stolen vehicle at a high school and officers are looking for a third teen that fled the vehicle in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to EZ GO, 2555 O St., around...
LINCOLN, NE

