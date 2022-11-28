Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies arrest four fugitives during enforcement campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up the “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time” campaign, which promoted the use of seatbelts and child restraint systems. On Nov. 23, deputies set up a high-visibility safety checkpoint and added additional deputies to enforce traffic...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating after officer shot man in Gering
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a man was shot by an officer in Gering on Thursday. Around 11:25 a.m., Gering Police officers were sent to a home on a report of a man threatening to harm himself, the patrol said. When...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police target impaired drivers in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department will be on high alert for impaired drivers this holiday season. The City of Lincoln announced that the department is joining the nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign for the month of December. Between Dec. 16 and Dec....
klkntv.com
Car thieves strike cruiser, point gun at officer during pursuit, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Car thieves caused chaos during a pursuit with officers late Tuesday night, Lincoln Police say. Just after 11:30 p.m., an officer on a routine patrol found a stolen Hyundai Sonata near 27th and Holdrege Streets. The car had been reported stolen on Saturday from the...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Thief snatches $1,000 worth of adult toys from Lincoln store
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are having a hard time searching for a man who stole several adult toys from a local store. The theft happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 30 at the Adam and Eve store near 43rd and O Streets, according to Lincoln Police.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
KETV.com
'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police ticket 17 for seat belt violations over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police were busy over Thanksgiving weekend making sure drivers stayed safe and wore seat belts. On Tuesday, police released the results of its 2022 “Click it or Ticket” enforcement project which went from Wednesday to Sunday. Over the holiday weekend, officers cited...
WOWT
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
News Channel Nebraska
Car chase ends in Otoe County corn field
SYRACUSE – A Plattsmouth man is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest in Otoe County on Nov. 25. Nolan Cherek, 20, is charged with a pursuit that ended in a corn field near County Road 28 south of Highway 2. An arrest affidavit says Cherek and...
klin.com
Theft Of Credit Card From Vehicle Leads To Lincoln Man’s Arrest
A 30-year-old Lincoln man was arrested around 11:20 Sunday night following an investigation into a larceny from a vehicle October 23rd near 76th and Old Cheney. “The victim found that approximately $3,300 in fraudulent charges on a credit card that was stolen from his vehicle as a result of that larceny,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka.
klkntv.com
Beatrice man ignites home with fireworks after standoff with police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man is in custody after Beatrice Police say he barricaded himself inside the basement of a home with a crossbow, a knife and fireworks. Authorities said it happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday near North 17th and High Streets in Beatrice. Police said...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets over 14 years in prison on gun and meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison on gun and meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chase Bass, 28, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in prison after being convicted of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: snowmobiles, children’s clothing and toddler bottles
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Polaris Industries is recalling over 138,000 of its MATRYX, AXYS and Pro-Ride snowmobiles. The company says electrostatic discharge inside the fuel tank can cause vapors to ignite during operation and the tank to burst, posing a fire hazard. If you have the recalled product, stop using it...
klkntv.com
Nearly $10,000 worth of items stolen in Lincoln cannabis shop smash-and-grab
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln dispensary suffered a loss in the thousands after a burglar broke in and stole merchandise, according to police. Officers were called to the Cannabis Factory on Antelope Valley on report of a disturbance Saturday night. Police say they found a glass door and...
News Channel Nebraska
Felony drug charges filed after Highway 2 signs damaged
NEBRASKA CITY - Nicholas Baker, 37, of Nebraska City is charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine after leaving the scene of an accident. A sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of erratic driving and damaged road signs on Highway 2 and says he found Baker stopped in Unadilla trying to remove a damaged panel from his vehicle.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while she showered. Sunday evening, around 5:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near 20th Street and Park Avenue on a report of a disturbance. LPD...
Arrest affidavit: Mickey Joseph allegedly strangled and punched woman
Former Husker football interim head coach Mickey Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday after allegations that he strangled and punched a 34-year-old woman at his residence in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln teens in custody for stealing a vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two teens were taken in custody after they were caught inside a stolen vehicle at a high school and officers are looking for a third teen that fled the vehicle in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to EZ GO, 2555 O St., around...
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
