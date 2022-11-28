ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theincline.com

🌽 December 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

Featuring a colorful variety of restaurant openings, holiday pop-ups and franchise expansions, this December restaurant roundup has everything from appetizers to dessert. Keep reading for the latest in Pittsburgh food!. 👋 Welcome!. 🍛 Bombay to Burgh is serving Indian cuisine across from Edgewood Towne Center. The restaurant’s owner was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New owner wants to revitalize Robinson mall

ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mall at Robinson has a new owner: the Kohan Retail Investment Group.The new owner tells KDKA money editor Jon Delano what his future plans are with this property.The Mall at Robinson is one of the popular retail shopping malls in the Pittsburgh region, and it was purchased by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group for $46 million."The purchase price is a real bargain basement price," says Burt Flickinger, a national expert on shopping malls with the Strategic Resource Group.Flickinger says the Kohan Group is getting a good deal, paying low COVID-style prices, at least 20...
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Incredible sight in the sky: Meteor spotted over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A meteor spotted streaking across the skies in Pittsburgh overnight was also reportedly seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Meteor captured on camera: Click the video player above to watch. The American Meteor Society reported more than 600 sightings...
PITTSBURGH, PA
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Steak Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Finding the best restaurants in a new city can seem overwhelming and daunting without proper guidance. Your options might be limited if you know what kind of food you want. It can be challenging to figure out where to go if you are new to a city and don’t know anything about the local restaurants.
PITTSBURGH, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh

A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

City and conservancy clash over parks plans

Wearing a wool cap and zipped-up coat, Jerome Jackson nurses a cup of coffee to ward off the cold as he shows off Baxter Park in Homewood. The trees are bare, the windows of a nearby building are broken out and boarded up, and a faded mural on a concrete wall displays scenes of Africa.
PITTSBURGH, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Driving Through the Festive Christmas Light Up Celebration in Clinton, PA

I’ve checked out many drive-through holiday lights in PA over the years, but for several reasons, the Christmas Light Up Celebration in western Allegheny County is among my favorites. The Christmas Light Up Celebration is set up in Clinton Community Park in Clinton, PA, which is just a few...
CLINTON, PA
kidsburgh.org

33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!

Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Target 11 Investigation: $40M to lease Pittsburgh Police Headquarters building

PITTSBURGH — It’s a story Target 11 has been following for nearly 15 years. Investigator Rick Earle broke the story in 2008 that the city was paying more than $1 million to rent the building that houses the Pittsburgh Police Headquarters. Now, Earle has discovered that the 20-year lease is set to expire, but the city plans to extend it for six more years. It will cost the city an additional $8 million over the next six years. The city has already paid more than $28 million over the last two decades. In addition, the city paid nearly $1 million to renovate the building before moving in in the early 2000s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chick-fil-A to open new Bridgeville location this week

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Residents in Collier Township will soon have a new food option. Chick-fil-A announced that it is opening a new location in Bridgeville on Thursday, Dec. 1, located at 1025 Washington Pike at the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center. Monday through Saturday, the restaurant will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Be Naughty or Nice At These 11 Holiday Pop-Up Bars in Pittsburgh

If you’re having a hard time getting into the yuletide spirit, pop into a holiday pop-up bar. Whether you’re looking to get lit surrounded by over-the-top decorations or want a cozy spot serving seasonal mocktails, Pittsburgh is the new North Pole. Miracle on 6th. If you’re 21 or...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy