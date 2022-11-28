Read full article on original website
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least OnceTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBridgeville, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
Want to Know When and Where Pittsburgh-Area Ice Skating Rinks Are Open?
Lace up your skates and hit the ice, Pittsburgh! The winter season is upon us, and there’s no feeling quite like gliding across a freshly frozen rink with the cool air fanning across your cheeks. Enjoy fun for the entire family at one of Pittsburgh’s rinks, including special holiday...
theincline.com
🌽 December 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Featuring a colorful variety of restaurant openings, holiday pop-ups and franchise expansions, this December restaurant roundup has everything from appetizers to dessert. Keep reading for the latest in Pittsburgh food!. 👋 Welcome!. 🍛 Bombay to Burgh is serving Indian cuisine across from Edgewood Towne Center. The restaurant’s owner was...
New Downtown Pittsburgh homeless shelter already at capacity
Second Avenue Commons, a homeless shelter that opened last week in Downtown Pittsburgh, is already at capacity, officials said. “We’re now into the overflow space, which is the cafeteria that’s downstairs,” said Dan Palka, Allegheny Health Network’s director of urban health and street medicine. Palka is...
Community calling for affordable housing next to new Market District in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — It’s the same thought from multiple people across East Liberty and Shadyside. “They knocked down apartments in this area and they don’t rebuild them for the community and senior citizens,” said Bloomfield resident Daniel Goetz. But a new development just approved by the city...
New owner wants to revitalize Robinson mall
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mall at Robinson has a new owner: the Kohan Retail Investment Group.The new owner tells KDKA money editor Jon Delano what his future plans are with this property.The Mall at Robinson is one of the popular retail shopping malls in the Pittsburgh region, and it was purchased by New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group for $46 million."The purchase price is a real bargain basement price," says Burt Flickinger, a national expert on shopping malls with the Strategic Resource Group.Flickinger says the Kohan Group is getting a good deal, paying low COVID-style prices, at least 20...
wtae.com
Incredible sight in the sky: Meteor spotted over Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A meteor spotted streaking across the skies in Pittsburgh overnight was also reportedly seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Meteor captured on camera: Click the video player above to watch. The American Meteor Society reported more than 600 sightings...
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Steak Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Finding the best restaurants in a new city can seem overwhelming and daunting without proper guidance. Your options might be limited if you know what kind of food you want. It can be challenging to figure out where to go if you are new to a city and don’t know anything about the local restaurants.
top-ten-travel-list.com
Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh
A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
pghcitypaper.com
City and conservancy clash over parks plans
Wearing a wool cap and zipped-up coat, Jerome Jackson nurses a cup of coffee to ward off the cold as he shows off Baxter Park in Homewood. The trees are bare, the windows of a nearby building are broken out and boarded up, and a faded mural on a concrete wall displays scenes of Africa.
uncoveringpa.com
Driving Through the Festive Christmas Light Up Celebration in Clinton, PA
I’ve checked out many drive-through holiday lights in PA over the years, but for several reasons, the Christmas Light Up Celebration in western Allegheny County is among my favorites. The Christmas Light Up Celebration is set up in Clinton Community Park in Clinton, PA, which is just a few...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Why Etna went green: 'The community needed to fight back,' borough manager Ramage says
Etna borough manager Mary Ellen Ramage can rattle off the names of five elderly widows who brought chocolates to office staff when they paid their water bills. That was when Ramage was a receptionist some 45 years ago. The borough, along with other government officials, honored Ramage recently for her...
kidsburgh.org
33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!
Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
Massive sinkhole in Pittsburgh’s East End to be repaired
PITTSBURGH — Four months and two companies later, a gaping sinkhole is finally being repaired in an East End neighborhood. “It was like our saviors have come,” said Kipp Dawson, a resident on East End Avenue. Dawson told Channel 11 News that seven days ago, a new company...
Fern Hollow Bridge to be finished by end of year, officials say
The new Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh’s East End is expected to open by the end of the year, city and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said. “We are anticipating the bridge will be open by the end of the year, and perhaps before Christmas,” PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said.
Target 11 Investigation: $40M to lease Pittsburgh Police Headquarters building
PITTSBURGH — It’s a story Target 11 has been following for nearly 15 years. Investigator Rick Earle broke the story in 2008 that the city was paying more than $1 million to rent the building that houses the Pittsburgh Police Headquarters. Now, Earle has discovered that the 20-year lease is set to expire, but the city plans to extend it for six more years. It will cost the city an additional $8 million over the next six years. The city has already paid more than $28 million over the last two decades. In addition, the city paid nearly $1 million to renovate the building before moving in in the early 2000s.
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
Chick-fil-A to open new Bridgeville location this week
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Residents in Collier Township will soon have a new food option. Chick-fil-A announced that it is opening a new location in Bridgeville on Thursday, Dec. 1, located at 1025 Washington Pike at the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center. Monday through Saturday, the restaurant will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
nextpittsburgh.com
More low-cost, nonstop flights taking off from Pittsburgh International Airport
When the holidays are over, there is no better way to beat the winter blahs than by planning a trip. Fortunately, airlines are expanding nonstop flights from Pittsburgh International Airport so whether you want to go big or watch what you spend, there are options for you. London. Three years...
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Be Naughty or Nice At These 11 Holiday Pop-Up Bars in Pittsburgh
If you’re having a hard time getting into the yuletide spirit, pop into a holiday pop-up bar. Whether you’re looking to get lit surrounded by over-the-top decorations or want a cozy spot serving seasonal mocktails, Pittsburgh is the new North Pole. Miracle on 6th. If you’re 21 or...
