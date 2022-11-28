PITTSBURGH — It’s a story Target 11 has been following for nearly 15 years. Investigator Rick Earle broke the story in 2008 that the city was paying more than $1 million to rent the building that houses the Pittsburgh Police Headquarters. Now, Earle has discovered that the 20-year lease is set to expire, but the city plans to extend it for six more years. It will cost the city an additional $8 million over the next six years. The city has already paid more than $28 million over the last two decades. In addition, the city paid nearly $1 million to renovate the building before moving in in the early 2000s.

