Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, kick off road stretchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
German Village Lights Celebration on display Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The streets of German village are filled with light holiday cheer and it will be on display at the German Village Lights Celebration this weekend. There’s one shop owner who might just rival the jolly old elf himself when it comes to the spirit of Christmas. “It’s a time we get […]
‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ kicks off Christmas season in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Live spectacular “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” is coming to Columbus for the first time this week for two performances at the Palace Theatre. A Broadway-style production filled with contemporary circus arts, Holidaze is at the Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. A cast of holiday storybook characters come to […]
10 best Christmas light displays in Columbus
Pour the hot cocoa and bundle up … or put on your matching holiday pajamas, if drive-thru light attractions are more your style.Here are 10 must-see holiday light displays in Central Ohio, plus one eye-popping bonus adventure:1. 🚗 Magic of LightsNew this year! Drive through dazzling light displays in the Historic Crew Stadium's parking lot, including monster trucks, prehistoric Christmas, a 32-foot Barbie and a snow flurry tunnel.5:30-10pm daily through Jan. 1.717 E. 17th Ave.$25 Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday per car at the gate. Discounts online.2. 🇩🇪 German Village LightsLuminaria line the historic streets of German Village, where you can shop...
‘Christmas Vacation’s’ Beverly D’Angelo is back for another holiday ‘calamity’ classic in raunchy, hilarious ‘Violent Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everything you want out of a Christmas movie titled “Violent Night,” the new holiday action-comedy picks up where “Bad Santa” left off and heads to the raunchy gutter with hilarious blood, splattered glee. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the film revolves around a team...
columbusnavigator.com
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood
If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
Thanksgiving baby: Columbus Zoo welcomes newest member of the Dexter cow herd
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's Dexter cow herd has welcomed its newest member, a bull calf. Named after the potato, Russet joins the cows at Bob Evan's "My Barn" in the North American Region of the zoo. Russet's name commemorates his special birthday, Thanksgiving Day. A...
Nida’s Thai on High closing Short North shop after 14 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thai-food fixture in the Short North known for its noodles, sushi and everything in between is closing its doors after 14 years. Nida’s Thai on High, an immigrant-owned stalwart on North High Street and Second Avenue, announced Thursday that it will permanently close on Dec. 17, its owners citing the […]
NBC4 Columbus
Cold start to December, but big warm-up returns to Columbus area
Thursday: Sunshine early, mostly sunny late, high 38. It has been a much colder day today after temps surged ahead of the front into the upper 50s early this morning. Temps dropped nearly 20+ degrees behind the front. We have been cold and windy with sunshine through the day today. Expect skies to remain partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight tonight with lows dropping to the upper teens to lower 20s inside the city.
NBC4 Columbus
Warmer air ahead of a weekend cold front for Columbus area
Saturday: Morning showers, windy, falling temps, high 55. It has been a nicer, but chilly day today with temps nearly 10 degrees off the normal to start the month off. Expect clouds to increase this evening, with the light winds shifting around to the south overnight. This will allow temps to slide into the middle 20s just after midnight, and then begin to rise by daybreak.
whatzup.com
Country stars unite for Buckeye Superfest
The Buckeye Country Superfest will have something for fans of new and old country music alike on Saturday, May 27, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The King of Country, George Strait, will headline the show, while superstars Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will provide support. With more than 30...
This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: Chapman’s Eat Market in German Village Debuts at No. 3
When The New York Times awarded Chapman’s Eat Market a spot on its list of “the 50 places in America we’re most excited about” last year, people noticed. “FOMO’’ ran rampant. Consequently, Chapman’s became the toughest reservation to score in town. Even...
NBC4 Columbus
Weekend things to do in Columbus
Columbus companies marked as Google imposters, scammers …. Columbus companies marked as Google imposters, scammers in lawsuit. Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Columbus’ …. Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Columbus’ German Village. Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” first look. Dolly Parton's...
NBC4 Columbus
Sharply falling temps with wind to close month in Columbus area
Tonight: Temps steady, rain & rumbles later, low 50. Wednesday: Falling temps, mixed clouds, breezy to windy, temps 50 at sunrise mid 30s in afternoon. It has been a very warm and at times breezy day today with temps pushing back up into the upper 50s. Expect temps to remain in the middle 50s tonight as we will be watching as showers stream northward into our area. We will see these showers this evening ahead of midnight with some possible rumbles after midnight.
'He saved my life': Big Walnut student injured in parade accident looking for man who helped him
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While many kids are counting down the days until Christmas, 11-year-old Kenny Zedekar is counting down the days until he can finally go home. "I'm really excited. I can't wait to go back to school and see everybody,” he said sitting in his hospital room.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants | Editor’s Picks: Top Eateries for Carryout
As part of our 2022 “10 Best Restaurants” package, Columbus Monthly also is showcasing our “Hot 40”: a selection of 40 other establishments that contribute meaningfully to Central Ohio’s food and drink scene. This installment features Carryout Gems. At the historic North Market, Hoyo’s Kitchen...
Katalina’s Tres to open in Franklinton next summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Columbus’ most popular destinations for breakfast and lunch is expanding again. Katalina’s is adding a third restaurant, this one at 480 W. Town St. in Franklinton. “This is a perfect fit for us,” owner Kathleen Day said. “We think we can fill a need in the neighborhood.” […]
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
CrimeTracker 10: Grove City neighborhood experiences 4 overnight home break-ins in 3 days
Four times in three days, homes in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood were broken into during the night. In some cases, the suspects got away with cash and checks.
Police warn of burglars targeting Grove City neighborhood
GROVE CITY, Ohio — Grove City police are searching for the person or persons responsible for burglarizing several homes in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood over the Thanksgiving weekend. "The unique thing about these cases is people were home. Usually, our burglars are during the day when people are at...
