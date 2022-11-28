ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Trinity Rep gets $500K for renovations

By Allison Shinskey
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Trinity Repertory Company and U.S. Sen Jack Reed announced funding on Monday to revitalize the historic Lederer Theater Center in Providence.

Officials said the $500,000 worth of renovations will ensure an “improved, accessible, and welcoming experience for all audiences.” It will also be used to help restore and preserve the building’s terra cotta exterior.

“This is a great gift to us, in that we’re going to be able to work on the historic façade of the Lederer Theater,” said Curt Columbus, Trinity Rep’s Artistic Director. “That’s the first bit of work that you’re going to see, but that’s just the beginning. The preservation of this building is important to us, but historic preservation means nothing if the building doesn’t have a current contemporary and vital use.”

Reed said he was able to secure the funding through the fiscal year 2022 appropriations law.

“The time has come to reinvest in the physical facilities to maintain the quality of these facilities to match the quality of the acting, directing, and the community aspects of this place,” Reed added.

The theater first opened in 1917 and has been owned by Trinity Rep since 1971.

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

