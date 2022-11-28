ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Seaside police searching for suspect involved in shooting of occupied vehicle

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0D5T_0jQFuf1I00

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said a person(s) in a vehcile shot at an occupied grey Mercedes Benz on the 1800 block of Yosemite Street Monday morning.

The suspect vehicle then drove off west down San Pablo, south on Noche Buena Street and was last seen on Broadway Street, said police.

Police said the vehcile is believed to be a black Nissan Altima with front-end damage. At least 30 shots were fired.

The intended victim fled the scene. This happened around 11:52 a.m. Seaside Police has issued a public safety warning for the community.

Police added that they are investigating a "large scene."

The post Seaside police searching for suspect involved in shooting of occupied vehicle appeared first on KION546 .

