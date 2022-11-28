Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMarion, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘ShoeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Farm and Dairy
Ohio family continues to fight pipeline construction on their farmland
LIMA, Ohio — A Union County farm family is continuing to oppose construction of a natural gas pipeline across their preserved farmland in a case before Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, administrative changes at the Ohio Department of Agriculture, as well as proposed changes to Ohio’s eminent domain laws, could affect similar cases in the future.
wktn.com
Health Department Hiring Licensed Registered Nurse
Kenton Hardin Health Department is seeking a full time Licensed Registered Nurse. Experience or knowledge of public health is preferred but not required. You must have an active Ohio RN license. Resumes and applications must be received no later than December 12 to be considered. Facebook applications will not be...
wktn.com
Heartbeat of Hardin County Jewelry Sale Underway
The three day Heartbeat of Hardin County Jewelry Sale starts today. The hours are 2 until 7pm today, 10am until 4pm Friday and 10am until 12:30pm Saturday. Heartbeat is located at 220 East Franklin Street in Kenton. Most pieces of gently used jewelry are priced at two dollars each, but...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
wktn.com
Liberty National Bank Gives Way to Middlefield Bank
It’s the end of an era for a Hardin County bank. Today is the last day Liberty National Bank will operate under that name. The Liberty signage was taken down on Tuesday, and beginning tomorrow December 1, the bank will be operating officially as Middlefield Bank. Liberty Bank has...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
wktn.com
ARC Auction this Sunday
The A.R.C. Auction at Simon Kenton School is back this year. It will be held this Sunday December 4 from 1 until 4pm at the school located at 705 North Ida Street . Doors will open at noon to browse. Lunch can be purchased from 101 Smokehouse. Businesses are donating...
wktn.com
Sturgeon Retires from Quest Credit Committee: Minter Named as Replacement
Kenton, OH – Quest Federal Credit Union is announcing the retirement of David Sturgeon from the Credit Committee. He was elected to serve on the committee by the members of the credit union following his retirement from Kenton City Schools after a 37-year career, finishing up his service to the school as the Superintendent.
Gas below $3 in some parts of Miami Valley; the reason for the drop
MIAMI VALLEY — Some parts of the Miami Valley are reporting gas below $3 for the first time in months. Some analysts think the national average could be below $3 a gallon by Christmas. According to AAA, Ohio’s average price is $3.41 a gallon — still 22 cents higher...
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
wktn.com
Next Community Coffee Taking Place December 6
The next Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance Community Coffee will be held Tuesday, December 6 at 8:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Alliance Boardroom at 225 South Detroit Street in Kenton. Natalia Connolly of Solstice Salt Spa will be the guest speaker. Attendees can ask questions...
wktn.com
$10,000 in Prizes Awarded Thursday in UpSkill-A-Thon
Marion, Ohio – Community Skills Initiative Marion Technical College wrapped up its month-long UpSkill-A-Thon competition on November 16 at midnight. Marion Technical College collaborated with Microsoft Philanthropies to launch the Community Skills Initiative and to help jobseekers, professionals, and students gain new skills for in-demand roles in the digital economy.
hometownstations.com
Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024. Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
Delaware County Location Named As Exposure Site In Measles Outbreak
Columbus Public Health is monitoring an outbreak of measles in central Ohio. A highly contagious infectious disease caused by measles virus, measles is highly contagious; it is an airborne disease which spreads easily from one person to the next through the coughs and sneezes of infected people. It can be prevented, however, through a safe and highly effective vaccine.
wktn.com
United Way at 40% Thanks to Ada School Staff
In a Facebook posting today, United Way officials expressed that they are “simply overwhelmed” by the support of the Ada Bulldogs school staff. Their pledges for the 2022 campaign have pushed them to the 40% mark, moving them ever closer to their goal. The United Way thanked the...
2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
614now.com
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
crawfordcountynow.com
Citizens support reduction in tax credit but only if it goes straight to police and fire
BUCYRUS—Out-of-town workers showed up at the city council finance committee meeting Tuesday evening to support police and fire services. Still, they lacked positive input regarding how the city has been managed. Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser spoke first using a PowerPoint presentation to explain potential cuts as well as sources...
wlen.com
Man Dies in Ohio Crash on US 24 Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, Ohio – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US 24 near SR 64 in Waterville Township, near Perrysburg in Lucas County. The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 4:07 p.m. A 2006 Kenworth T800 was eastbound on US...
countynewsonline.org
The Edison Foundation Welcomes Two New Board Members
The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College welcomed two new board members this year. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. Brooke Ruhenkamp, representing Darke County, has expertise in human...
Comments / 0