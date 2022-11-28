Preserving natural beauty: Coastal Watershed Council shares their ongoing mission to protect our community

Learn how the Coastal Watershed Council is working with local government, business owners, and the community to enact positive changes for the better, balancing ecology of a growing city like Santa Cruz. (Coastal Watershed Council)

If there was ever a time to reflect on how we interact with our environment, that time is now. With various environmental concerns, local and global, ranging from droughts and fires to the blazing climate crisis, it’s critical for towns to seriously consider their role in conserving natural resources.

This is where revolutionary local organizations such as Santa Cruz’s Coastal Watershed Council (CWC) come into play. For nearly 27 years, the CWC has ardently worked to preserve and protect coastal watersheds through community stewardship, education, and monitoring. In the wake of the recent expansive developments taking Downtown Santa Cruz by storm, the CWC has taken a pivotal role in ensuring our robust ecosystem remains balanced with our growing city.

Most notably, their work with the San Lorenzo River has positioned them as leading advocates for the revitalization of this invaluable resource. While this work has proven difficult, the CWC is unwaveringly committed to highlighting the environmental benefits the San Lorenzo River offers, cementing it as a vital fixture of the city’s welfare.

CWC’s focused efforts on the riverwalk have increased community trust and confidence in a shared vision for the river, as well as civic milestones such as a public partnership with the City of Santa Cruz. This last year in particular witnessed CWC’s partnership with Santa Cruz City Schools to empower youth in caring for our river, as well as an expansion of their investments in riverfront parks through volunteer restoration efforts.

Coastal Watershed Council’s Executive Director, Laurie Egan, spoke to Lookout earlier this year about her team’s work to assert just how crucial these efforts are to the overall conservation of our beloved city. “One of the things I love about working on the San Lorenzo River [is that] it’s really complex,” says Egan. “It touches on every opportunity and challenge that faces Santa Cruz. In my role, I get to learn about development, engineering, climate resilience, and community engagement.”

Despite various challenges that have presented themselves in the midst of a booming developmental overhaul of the river’s surrounding environment, Egan explains that an enduring focus on reconnecting the community to the river must be maintained.

“Our work, no matter what sector or space that you’re in, really intersects with so many other things happening in the surrounding communities. Lots of new leaders are thinking about how their day-to-day work or company’s mission intersects with things like community health or urban development or public spaces and that, I think, is a somewhat different approach than perhaps some of our predecessors had.”

— Laurie Egan, Executive Director of Coastal Watershed Council | April 2022 for Lookout Santa Cruz