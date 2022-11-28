ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westernmassnews.com

Janna's Friday Forecast

Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke. Updated: 12 hours ago. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Meeting to discuss new downtown Springfield garage held Thursday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Thursday, a meeting was held at the MassMutual Center to discuss the new parking garage complex slated to be built in downtown Springfield. Western Mass News stopped by Thursday’s meeting to learn more about the new project. “A new car park, 800-850 vehicle parking...We’re hoping...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

6 displaced, 2 firefighters injured in Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six people are now without a place to live right before the holidays after a three-alarm fire on Acushnet Avenue in Springfield. Springfield fire officials confirmed around 6 p.m. Wednesday that the fire was now out, but it wasn’t an easy battle for them. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that the weather conditions made fighting those flames a challenge.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Power outage impacting Elmwood section of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Holyoke are without power Thursday morning due to an outage. According to Holyoke Gas and Electric, the outage is in the Elmwood section of the city and approximately 126 customers are impacted. It’s anticipated that customers will have their power back by late...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a small fire was found in the kitchen of a first floor apartment. It was quickly contained and put out and no injuries were reported. The...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Cooley St. Springfield Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the Xfinity van. According to officials the driver had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle. No...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews searching in Chesterfield for missing hunter

CHESTERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Crews are searching in western Hampshire County for a missing hunter. Mass. State Police received a call around 5 p.m. Wednesday indicating that the missing man had contacted someone and said that he would stay where he was. A drone was used until the early...
CHESTERFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car vs. train crash in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a train at the Front Street Strathmore Bridge intersection in West Springfield. According to the West Springfield Police Department, the vehicle driver was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening, lower body injuries. The driver will be issued a citation.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Westfield, the holiday season has officially kicked off with the third annual holiday lights tour. The event takes place all over Westfield and allows families to take a self-guided drive-by tour of the city’s outdoor holiday displays. You can check out all the lights and decorations until January 2.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Amherst fire prompts reminder to check smoke detectors, keep doors closed

Investigators said the theft took place on Saturday, November 19 around 4:30 p.m. Nearly a dozen COVID-19 cases seen at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. We’ve learned the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is currently has almost a dozen positive COVID-19 cases. Updated: 21 hours ago. A person has been taken...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tree crews standing by for possible storm damage

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday’s storm has tree crews on standby to respond to any downed branches or trees and some were busy on Tuesday taking preventative action, which is a good idea before the severe weather settles in. Lucjan Galecki with City Tree Service told Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

