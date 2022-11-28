Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Friday Forecast
Springfield’s mayor presents Gov. Baker with key to the city. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Easthampton teen honored at Celtics game, has royal encounter. Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke. Updated: 12 hours ago. Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a two-car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee. Chicopee Police told Western Mass News no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Meeting to discuss new downtown Springfield garage held Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Thursday, a meeting was held at the MassMutual Center to discuss the new parking garage complex slated to be built in downtown Springfield. Western Mass News stopped by Thursday’s meeting to learn more about the new project. “A new car park, 800-850 vehicle parking...We’re hoping...
Car vs train accident in West Springfield Thursday evening
Lieutenant Tony Spears from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News a train hit a car on Front Street Thursday evening.
westernmassnews.com
6 displaced, 2 firefighters injured in Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six people are now without a place to live right before the holidays after a three-alarm fire on Acushnet Avenue in Springfield. Springfield fire officials confirmed around 6 p.m. Wednesday that the fire was now out, but it wasn’t an easy battle for them. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that the weather conditions made fighting those flames a challenge.
westernmassnews.com
Power outage impacting Elmwood section of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Holyoke are without power Thursday morning due to an outage. According to Holyoke Gas and Electric, the outage is in the Elmwood section of the city and approximately 126 customers are impacted. It’s anticipated that customers will have their power back by late...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on Chestnut Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were called to a fire on Chestnut Street just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, a small fire was found in the kitchen of a first floor apartment. It was quickly contained and put out and no injuries were reported. The...
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Cooley St. Springfield Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the Xfinity van. According to officials the driver had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle. No...
Public gets glimpse of new Springfield parking garage
Plans for the Civic Center Parking Garage continued Thursday night in Springfield with a chance for city residents to learn more about this new amenity.
westernmassnews.com
Crews searching in Chesterfield for missing hunter
CHESTERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Crews are searching in western Hampshire County for a missing hunter. Mass. State Police received a call around 5 p.m. Wednesday indicating that the missing man had contacted someone and said that he would stay where he was. A drone was used until the early...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car vs. train crash in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a train at the Front Street Strathmore Bridge intersection in West Springfield. According to the West Springfield Police Department, the vehicle driver was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening, lower body injuries. The driver will be issued a citation.
One firefighter taken to hospital after Springfield fire
Firefighters are working to put out a fire on Acshuent Avenue in Springfield on Wednesday.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Westfield, the holiday season has officially kicked off with the third annual holiday lights tour. The event takes place all over Westfield and allows families to take a self-guided drive-by tour of the city’s outdoor holiday displays. You can check out all the lights and decorations until January 2.
Tree branch in Longmeadow falls on power lines, causes power outage (video)
A tree branch that fell on power lines Wednesday night caused some residents in the town to be without power, Eversource confirmed. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. which caused an outage affecting 1900 customers. Power was later restored 45 minutes later, Eversource told MassLive. The tree branch was caught...
westernmassnews.com
Residents calling for change after second deadly crash on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents in the area of Chicopee Street in Chicopee are calling for more to be done to keep people safe after a second deadly crash along the street this week. “How many deaths is it going to take before somebody does something on this street?” said...
westernmassnews.com
Amherst fire prompts reminder to check smoke detectors, keep doors closed
Investigators said the theft took place on Saturday, November 19 around 4:30 p.m. Nearly a dozen COVID-19 cases seen at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. We’ve learned the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is currently has almost a dozen positive COVID-19 cases. Updated: 21 hours ago. A person has been taken...
Downed wires cause electric fire in Northfield home
Northfield fire chief Skip Dunnell told 22News three trees went down in the area, one causing an electrical fire in the kitchen of a home.
Mountain Road in Easthampton to be closed due to maintenance on Thursday and Friday
Maintenance is scheduled for Mountain Road in Easthampton on Thursday and Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Tree crews standing by for possible storm damage
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday’s storm has tree crews on standby to respond to any downed branches or trees and some were busy on Tuesday taking preventative action, which is a good idea before the severe weather settles in. Lucjan Galecki with City Tree Service told Western Mass News...
Car catches on fire in Southampton driveway
The Southampton Fire Department was called to a car fire on Thursday.
