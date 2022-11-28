ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Woman who argued with boyfriend denies shooting at his friend’s truck: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Obstructing official business: Rushleigh Road. At 12:20 a.m. Nov. 25, police were called to the area of Noble and Rushleigh roads on a report of shots being fired and a white pickup truck driving from the scene. Dispatch informed officers that the truck was heading north on Noble Road towards East Cleveland.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Authorities release ID of man slain in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Joseph Hall died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Shooting in Akron claims life of 38-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a residence in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood, police say. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue at about 7:08 p.m., where they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

26-year-old dead following crash on I-90 Friday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash early Friday morning left a 26-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old man injured, according to Cleveland police. A release from police said the 26-year-old, driving a Dodge Challenger eastbound on I-90, traveled off the left side colliding with the center wall. After colliding, police...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Student stabbed during fight at high school in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 17-year-old student at Buchtel Community Learning Center was hospitalized Wednesday after he was stabbed during a fight in the school with two other students, police say. The fight broke out at about 1 p.m. at the school on the 1000 block of Copley Road in...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron teen pleads guilty to fatally shooting man on Metro bus

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man on an Akron Metro bus in 2021 has pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Kavon Jackson of Akron will be sentenced next week in Summit County Common Pleas Court for killing 21-year-old William Howell, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. Jackson was 17 years old when the shooting occurred in May 2021.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy