Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Woman who argued with boyfriend denies shooting at his friend’s truck: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Obstructing official business: Rushleigh Road. At 12:20 a.m. Nov. 25, police were called to the area of Noble and Rushleigh roads on a report of shots being fired and a white pickup truck driving from the scene. Dispatch informed officers that the truck was heading north on Noble Road towards East Cleveland.
Authorities release ID of man slain in Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting Wednesday night in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man. Joseph Hall died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.
Stop to aid disabled car warrants driver’s arrest: University Heights Police Blotter
At 3:55 p.m. Nov. 21, an officer assisted a driver with his disabled vehicle and learned that the Toledo man was wanted on a warrant issued in that city for felony domestic violence. Police arrested the man on the warrant, impounded his car and took him to the Cuyahoga County...
Appeals court says fired Cleveland police officer should get his job back in death of burglary suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio 8th District Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that former Cleveland police officer Alan Buford should regain his job and collect back pay, five years after the city fired him for violating its use-of-force policy during a fatal shooting. In a 13-page opinion, Judge...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect who pulled knife on Dollar General employees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place Monday. Police said the man entered the Dollar General located at 9200 Madison Avenue around 9:03 a.m. He was captured on video robbing the store as well...
Prosecutor asks Cuyahoga County judge on the stand if she tried to keep son’s shooting of wife ‘in-house’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prosecutor on Thursday asked a Cuyahoga County judge if she tried to cover up a shooting involving her son and his wife last year. Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams took the stand in the same building where she presides, and Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Kevin Mayer peppered her with questions about why she waited more than 15 minutes to dial 911 after her son told her he and his wife engaged in a shootout.
Youngstown slaying suspect flees, leading police in chase through Parma
PARMA, Ohio – Parma police urged some residents to stay in their homes Wednesday night after a murder suspect from the Youngstown area led officers on a chase before he died by suicide. Mahoning County sheriff’s officials said Jonathan Crago, 38, killed two women at a home in the...
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
Woman wanted in Akron murder
A warrant has been issued for a woman in connection to a man’s murder in Akron.
SWAT Team arrests murder suspect at Westlake hotel
The Westlake Police Department released information Thursday about an early morning SWAT situation at a hotel.
Shooting in Akron claims life of 38-year-old man
AKRON, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at a residence in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood, police say. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue at about 7:08 p.m., where they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
cleveland19.com
26-year-old dead following crash on I-90 Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash early Friday morning left a 26-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old man injured, according to Cleveland police. A release from police said the 26-year-old, driving a Dodge Challenger eastbound on I-90, traveled off the left side colliding with the center wall. After colliding, police...
New details released after Parma police end shelter in place advisory for residents of Pearl Road and Velma Avenue
PARMA, Ohio — Parma police have released new details after a shelter in place advisory was activated for residents Wednesday night in the vicinity of Pearl Road and Velma Avenue. In a press release Thursday afternoon, Parma police said the situation started when their department received information that a...
cleveland19.com
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents to help catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in certain...
Arsonists target mailbox and Port-A-Potty: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A newspaper delivery driver reported at 3:42 a.m. Nov. 23 that there was a canister on fire inside a residential mailbox. Responding officers located it and determined it was a canister of torch fluid. They put it out and subsequently found a Port-A-Potty on fire nearby in the new Grappa Farms development.
Student stabbed during fight at high school in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 17-year-old student at Buchtel Community Learning Center was hospitalized Wednesday after he was stabbed during a fight in the school with two other students, police say. The fight broke out at about 1 p.m. at the school on the 1000 block of Copley Road in...
New details released on Parma shelter in place alert
New details have been released on the incident that prompted Parma police to ask residents to shelter in place Wednesday.
Former Streetsboro councilman and son facing dozens of charges
A former Streetsboro councilman and his son are now facing dozens of charges.
Akron teen pleads guilty to fatally shooting man on Metro bus
AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man on an Akron Metro bus in 2021 has pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Kavon Jackson of Akron will be sentenced next week in Summit County Common Pleas Court for killing 21-year-old William Howell, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. Jackson was 17 years old when the shooting occurred in May 2021.
cleveland19.com
Life in prison for man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man convicted of a deadly drive-by shooting in Akron was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon. Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin said Adarus Black is eligible for parole after serving 15 years. Earlier this month, a jury unanimously...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3