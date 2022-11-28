ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliyah Boston injury update: South Carolina women's basketball star questionable, out of boot

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aYtQ_0jQFtvrT00

COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball star Aliyah Boston is questionable to play against UCLA after suffering a right ankle injury against Hampton on Sunday.

Boston was injured after being fouled on a layup after a rebound in the Gamecocks' (6-0) 85-38 rout of the Pirates. She appeared to favor her right ankle on the successive free throws, missing the first and making the second. Freshman forward Ashlyn Watkins substituted in for Boston, who went straight to the locker room. She did not warm up with the team after halftime and returned to the bench at the end of the third quarter wearing a walking boot on her right leg.

GAMECOCKS ROUT HAMPTON:No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball routs Hampton, Aliyah Boston exits with injury

The senior superstar dressed and out of the walking boot taking free throw reps at practice on Monday. Coach Dawn Staley said Boston was limited in practice but will be a game-time decision against No. 15 UCLA (7-0) at Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m., SEC Network).

"She's out here, no boot on and feels a lot better than she did yesterday," Staley said. "I think for the most part it scared her."

Staley jokingly asked Boston after practice whether she was playing Tuesday. Boston responded with only a grin.

The reigning national player of the year is averaging a double-double through the first five games of the season with 13 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. She leads the team with 53 total rebounds and is third in blocks with six.

Senior Laeticia Amihere started the second half against Hampton in Boston's place, and junior 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso or Watkins can also take on some of Boston's role in the lineup. Staley said she has no concerns about the team's depth if Boston is ruled out Tuesday.

"Everybody's ready to step up," Staley said. "We understand what she means to our program ... to lose her would be a big void, but we've got a lot of bigs that can fill in and contribute in other ways. We're not fretting anything if she's not able to play.

