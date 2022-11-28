What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football before Big Ten Championship game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The world-famous Ohio State Buckeyes lost on the world’s stage to Michigan football — in embarrassing fashion on a nationally broadcast game that more people watched than any other game in the past 11 years. Thus, the Wolverines are preparing for another game this week while OSU gets a week off to watch.

The maize and blue are set to take on Purdue on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with the winner earning the Big Ten Championship. Should the Wolverines win, it will be their second in a row, and either way, they’re all but assured to get a College Football Playoff berth.

On Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media to discuss the team’s success, the Big Ten game, and more. Here is everything he had to say.

Emotions being back in the Big Ten Championship game

Yeah, right where we want to be, playing for the championship, to be champions of the West. That’s huge. That’s big. It’s sunk in coming back from the game. And just a great thrill, great thrill of winning, great feeling of victory. And just expressing that to our players and our coaches, just how appreciative we are, I am, really anybody that loves Michigan. And I’ve got so many texts from people everywhere, I’ve tried to return them.

But just for the amount of effort and focus and determination that our players and coaches put into this game, just incredible gratitude and appreciation for the job that they did. And yeah, now to do that, again, come back here on Monday and do everything in our power to have that feeling again after this game, which will be the biggest game in the world to us. The week before was the biggest game in the world. Past game was the biggest game in the world to us. Now this game is the biggest world biggest game in the world to us and going about the preparation, the study of our opponent, the meetings, the practices, and getting ready for this game. So we can have the same feeling of winning and thrill of victory.

In-game adjustments by the coordinators

Yeah, it was incredible. The coordinators, Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale on defense; offensively, Sherrone Moore, Matt Weiss; Jay Harbaugh on special teams. I mean, the level of preparation and the level of detail — it was Super Bowl like, and we understand this. This is like having a Super Bowl every year. When you’re at Michigan, you get to play in the Super Bowl every single year. And it was treated as such by our coaches. Especially the coordinators, I can’t say enough good things. I mean, the amount of preparation and detail that went into this game and ultimately the performance by our team. And they were directly responsible.

Offensive preparation with unsurety of Blake Corum's availability

There’s quite a bit of something that Sherrone had been planning weekly, monthly. Same with our defensive staff and coaches and special teams coaches. I mean, I wouldn’t call it as much adjustment as it was preparation.

Second-half finishes

It has been incredible. So yeah, I think that that’s who they are, who our players are — they’re never about being bitter, they get better. And that’s incredible. The difference between those two words, it’s one letter, the letter I. And that letter signifies: make it about yourself, make it about just you. And our players — it’s about the team, it’s about really doing everything that they can for the team They, in saying that, they play as a team, they play as a unit.

The other thing I mentioned, too, is the tremendous development that’s taking place in our strength and conditioning program. And I would also call that the center of player development. To me, Ben Herbert, X-factor in our entire football program. The level of conditioning, the level of strength, mental toughness — that’s been the center of it. And I would have to give an equal amount of credit and gratitude to Ben Herbert, X-factor in this program.

On non-star players stepping up in The Game

It just warms the cockles of the heart. In every way. I’m giving a game ball to every single player on our team that’s a walk-on, not here for the scholarship. And here because they’re really good in school and they’ve gotten really good at football and have contributed so much to our team. So yeah, there’s probably nothing more heartwarming than that.

When a guy steps up like that, playing for the love of the game, not playing for what they’re what they’re getting in return, just everything is a sacrifice. And I can’t say enough about our guys like that. I mean, it’s part of the room of heroes.

How was this team's selflessness developed?

It’s been my opinion, it’s been here for a long, long time, I mean throughout — 50 years ago? That is the Michigan program — the team, the team, the team — and I know nobody knows that better than you. It is now and expect that to go on into the future. But, it’s definitely some remarkable players, that they have also been raised that way, are that way, and will continue to be that way. I mean, so many of our guys are like that, and in every way.

I mean, I could give many examples if you’d like? A ton of guys like that. Donovan Edwards, for example. I mean, he could have taken a knee in his game, instead he wore a cast. And now he’s a legend. J.J. McCarthy could have been a guy like, ‘Hey, I’m J.J. McCarthy. I’m a five-star quarterback. I’m not here to hand the ball off.’ Never. I mean, he’ll do anything for the team — he’ll block, run down the field and block for a running back, 50 yards down the field, do anything for the team. Put his shoulder down and score a touchdown at the goal line. Now he’s a legend.

So many guys — Cornelius Johnson could have been somebody complained about how many targets he’s getting or the passing game should be front and center, etc. But doesn’t and continues to block and make the tough catch across the middle, diving catches. And then, in this past game, he really got us started in that game, Saturday against Ohio State. And he kept us going.

So many guys — Mazi Smith, another that would come to my mind. I mean, has asthma, completely changed his body in the aforementioned weight room to become the football freak — No. 1. There was a time where it was hard for Mazi to play three plays in a row. And he played 61 plays in this last game, played his best game that he’s ever played. had four tackles, gave the most pass rush in the game. And a captain — can’t say enough about him. Taylor Upshaw — could have been bitter about not getting as much playing time as some of the other guys at the position. Didn’t, now he’s a legend.

Lot of examples, right? But yeah, I think that’s who the team is. That’s what Michigan is, always been about and is. And also what their parents poured into from a very young age. I would call it all those things.

What the tight end group means to the team

Yeah, they’ve meant so much. I mean, it’s just another group of completely unselfish team guys. Every single one of them. Luke Schoonmaker — fantastic. He’s gonna be playing pro football next year and maybe for the next 10 or 12 years. Outstanding, outstanding talent who has benefited greatly from his work ethic and development in the weight room and on the practice field. Joel Honigford — offensive tackle, offensive lineman when he came in here, and somebody has reshaped his body and for the greatness of the team. Keep going — Carter Selzer walked on to this program and has stayed. The sign says it — those who stay will be champions. It’s even sewn into the jerseys. So ingrained in our hearts, I truly believe that.

And could go on — Colston Loveland. I would like to talk about him. I mean, man — another war daddy type of guy. He catches his first touchdown pass, in the game, of his career. And literally, I watched him sprint 50 yards back from the endzone because he knew he was on kickoff. He knew he’s on the kickoff team. He knew he was on kickoff coverage. Sprinting back and — (to Loveland) ‘We’re good. We’ll get somebody else in here, in there for kickoff coverage.’ ‘OK.’ And then there was another play in the game where J.J. assessed — we had verticals that we called, he scrambles out of the pocket — you may remember the play — he throws it downfield, Colston was covered, tight double coverage. More of a throwaway type of throw by J.J., good decision. Colston’s maybe 55-60 yards downfield and just turned, sprinted back, because he knew he was on punt. And we didn’t even have a chance to tell him we’d get somebody else in there. And we had to have him on the punt protection, but you talk about warming the cockles of the heart — guys like that. What do they mean to the team? Everything?

Recruiting mentality and blue collar ethic

We’ve been doing the blue-collared shirts from day one. I think it’s Michigan. I think it’s what Michigan is, what’s always been, I mean, that’s the way we’ve always been. I mean, there’s been no change. Guys like Mike Barrett, same as Colston. I mean, he played 75 plays in the game, had 11 tackles, covered No. 8, gave up four catches and 12 yards and never has once thought about not being out there on the punt team or doing one of his special teams duties. I mean he’s he is completely that kind of player.

Oh, the stars — the first person that jumps to mind with the stars is Rod Moore, who is a three-star guy, only 17 when he got here to campus. And yeah, there’s kind of a disrespect that some guys feel. Some guys would get bitter, he doesn’t, he just wants to get as good at football as he possibly can. Now he’s earned — truly one of the best. He was all over the field in this past game. I mean, he had three tackles, three assists, a TFL, did a bunch of other good things. The disrespect of getting the headbutt — he got the headbutt right there in the game. Pretty violent headbutt. All he did was just throw the flag.

Yeah, those types of guys. I mean, it’s really more about the right fit. And that’s what it is. It has no correlation to the ‘signing of the stars’ or anything like that. I mean, those guys that were at ‘signing with the stars’ were great guys and great players and we’re looking for the guys who really like football, really want to get good at football. And no matter what their star rating is, that’s it’s fairly irrelevant to us.

Mike Sainristil, also. He’s also the war daddy coming out of this game and an incredible game by him. Also all over the field — six tackles at the point of attack, 20 times out of the plays that he was in there, two PBUs, game saving PBUs in the game. Easily could have been another guy — ‘I’m a great receiver. I’d really rather get more targets, I’d rather have more than take on the challenge of changing positions.’ But anything for the team. Changed positions, also voted captain. And now, he’s been phenomenal, phenomenal, and had a phenomenal game. He played his best game of the year, all over the field, as well.

How can he tell if a recruit loves football?

Yeah, the person that usually I talked to is their coach. And I always have –that’s always been the best indicator to me, is talk to your coach, and tell me about this guy. And, they’ll tell you. Not always in the words, exactly. But I mean, it could be like, roll up in their chair and be, ‘It’s the best guy I’ve ever coached in a generation, the kind of guy I’d want to marry my daughter.’ Yeah, you can tell. Or they kind of lean back in their chair and go, ‘Well, I think he’d be good in your program, once he gets around your guys and your strength staff.’ He’s telling you without telling you, you know, if you’re listening. So the thing I have paid the most attention to and will continue to.

Is he really giving a game ball to every walk-on?

I’m going to give a game ball to every walk-on that played in the game. And now, just as a token of appreciation for you how challenging that is, how tough that is. We can talk about stars all you want, and maybe there’s a disrespect in some of that. But I mean, you’re gonna be told coming out of high school, that you’re not good enough. You’re not good enough to even be offered a scholarship. And for somebody to say, ‘I’m not gonna get bitter, I’m gonna get better and I’ll show you,’ yeah, I know what that feels like. And just have a tremendous appreciation for players that do that on our team or any team — but especially on our team.

Here’s another game ball I’m gonna give is to our training staff. Phil Johnson, Steve Smith, Hiram Nesbitt. Jason Williams, they deserve a game ball. I’ve never seen the kind of effort put in as was put in this past week by the medical and the training staff, in particular. And guys were in there — if they weren’t in class they were in that training room. Blake was in there — he must have been doing his classes virtually because he was in there a whole entire week, every time I walked by he was in there. And Mike Morris and all the guys — just incredible effort by our training staff. Just so darn appreciative and just respect. Full of so much gratitude for the hours that they work, the effort that was put in just incredible.

Ben Herbert's impact

Right from the beginning, the conversation that I had, the level of detail, the expertise that he had, I just — I certainly didn’t know how great he was until, being on the job for a month, six months, year. I think you remember back when we used to give out an award for a staff member, the most valuable staff member of the year. He won that first year that he was here. To me it was just a combination of never seen somebody that was (a mix between) old school strength coach and cutting edge, scientific strength coach. Used to get one or the other. But the absolute perfect blend of, perfect melding of old school strength coach and cutting edge and in every way, detailed strength coach.

And yeah, the first time I met him, I talked to him on the phone and was really impressed. And had it down to maybe three guys that brought in for an interview. He was the first I remember, in the hallway outside of my office, and like my first handshake with Ben Herbert. It’s unforgettable if anybody’s ever had a first handshake with Ben Herbert. But I mean, he shakes your hand, he kind of leans in. And it’s like he’s looking right through your entire soul. And I got to the point where, ‘I cannot look at you anymore! I must avert my gaze!’ I knew that was the guy right? The second time, the second time after the interview, I mean, I hired him the next day. I don’t think I did any more interviews after that. But the next day, when I greeted him in the morning, it was on, it was a contest. No possible way I’m averting your gaze. He stuck right in there, too. I think I won the second time around. Yeah, I mean, just never had a better hire in Ben Herbert, and what he’s meant to this program.

He really did submit him for the Broyles Award?

I did. And really, also, like I said, we were there was a ton of candidates. Steve Clinkscale would be a tremendous candidate. Sherrone Moore, the possibility of winning the Moore Award for a second year in a row. And Jesse Minter, Jay Harbaugh — I’ve always tried not to go overboard or gush about the job he does. But I mean, it’s incredible. And athletic directors calling: ‘Hey is Sherrone Moore ready to be a head coach?’ Beyond ready to be a head coach, Sherrone Moore.

And we’re really super proud that Jesse’s now a finalist, right? He’s one of the top five for the Broyles Award, so it’s super cool.