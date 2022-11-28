Heating out in section of Wayne County Jail, leaving about 700 inmates to brace the cold

Hundreds of inmates at the Wayne County Jail were left defenseless to the bitter cold Sunday night and into Monday afternoon as the heat was out of service for a division of the jail.

Wayne County Sheriff's Office Chief Robert Dunlap arrived at the Division II facility on Clinton Street early Monday morning with heating and cooling professionals to assess the issue and come up with a potential solution, said Ed Foxworth, a spokesman for the jail. Temperatures were forecast to have dipped into the low 40s Sunday night.

"We've got to get a good assessment first and find out what it is and what we can do about it," Foxworth said Monday afternoon. "It could be a part so somebody could drive over to Home Depot, go pick it up, put it in and we're done, or it could be a bigger problem."

While what exactly caused the heating to go out Sunday night remains unknown as of Monday afternoon, Foxworth said it's likely due to aging infrastructure. The Division II jail first opened in 1929 and in recent years officials have faced issues regulating temperatures inside the building.

"It's just an old, old building, and this time next year, we're just so happy we won't be here because we're moving into a new facility," Foxworth said, referring to the upcoming Wayne County Criminal Justice Complex slated for completion in summer 2023. "One of the reasons that we're moving into the new facilities is because this is an antiquated building."

Extra blankets are being distributed to help inmates fight the cold, Foxworth said. It is unclear when the heating is expected to return to working order.

mmarini@freepress.com