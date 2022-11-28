Raptors Injury Report Against The Cavs

The Toronto Raptors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

On Monday night, the Toronto Raptors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Canada.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. have both been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, Justin Champagnie and Pascal Siakam are all listed as questionable.

Siakam has missed ten straight games, so being questionable is an excellent sign.

Even if he does not return for this game, he could definitely return soon based on being listed as questionable.

Before getting injured, the NBA Champion forward had been averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest (on 47.9% shooting from the field) and looked like a potential 2023 NBA All-Star.

NBA's official injury report

In the ten games without Siakam, they have gone 5-5, and they are 10-9 in 19 games played on the season.

Currently, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference but only 2.5 games behind the Cavs, who are the third seed.

The Raptors are also 7-2 in the nine games they have played at home in Canada.

Last season, they surprised a lot of people when they finished as the fifth seed and made the NBA Playoffs.

As for the Cavs, they come into the night with a 13-7 record in their first 20 games and have gone 5-5 in their last ten games.

In the 11 games they have played on the road outside of Ohio, they have gone 5-6.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018.