Get 10% OFF ANY ORDER $20 or more (before tax) when eating in at Sports City Pizza Pub. *Offer Valid In-Store Only. Take out & delivery does not apply to this specific deal. We make the ULTIMATE pizza and chicken wings in Buffalo. We bring you all the sports, and show all the games on over 18 HDTVs, and our draft beer is fresh, cold, local, and always flowing!

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO