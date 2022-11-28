ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Davis' Updated Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to win their third straight game when they host the Indiana Pacers in California.

For the game, they will likely have one of their best players, Anthony Davis, back in the starting lineup.

He missed Saturday's win over the San Antonio Spurs and has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Monday's game.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (calf) now probable Monday."

On Nov. 26, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that Davis returning against the Pacers was likely.

McMenamin on Nov. 26: "Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is expected to return to the lineup Monday vs. the Pacers, sources told ESPN."

Davis has been on a roll as of late scoring at least 25 points and grabbing at least 15 rebounds in five straight games.

The NBA Champion is averaging 26.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest.

If the Lakers are to turn around their season, they will need him to continue playing like a superstar.

They are 7-11 in their first 18 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are 5-1 in their last six games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak (they beat the Spurs twice in a row on the road).

At home, they have a 5-5 record in ten games, and they are currently 5.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-8 record in 19 games.

