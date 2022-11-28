ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucksport, ME

Brewer Boys Defeat MDI 78-48 in Preseason Scrimmage [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Brewer Boy's Basketball Team defeated MDI 78-48 in a preseason scrimmage on Thursday, December 1st in Brewer. Brewer jumped out to a 25-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter. MDI outscored Brewer 18-13 to cut Brewer's lead to 38-32 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored MDI in the 3rd Quarter 22-9 to lead 60-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
BREWER, ME
Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Fordham 72-67

The Maine Black Bears led at halftime 34-28, but Fordham outshot Maine 44-33 in the 2nd Half to come away with a 72-67 win in the Bronx, New York on Wednesday night, November 30th. Maine had 2 players in double-figures. Gedi Juozapaitas led the way with 19 points while Milos...
BRONX, NY
New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC

BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
BANGOR, ME
The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area

Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
BANGOR, ME
With acquisition, Bangor-based engineering firm is in five states

Haley Ward Inc. said it has acquired Ambit Engineering Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Portsmouth, N.H. It's the Bangor-based engineering firm's third acquisition in three months and expands Haley Ward's footprint to include five states — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Florida. “Ambit’s New...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Maine baby receives life-saving surgery after fight with RSV

LOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Multiple respiratory viruses are currently circulating at high levels nationwide. The flu and RSV, a respiratory virus that especially affects children, have hit harder and earlier than usual this year. That certainly was the case for one family from Lowell. Roman Madden was just 7-weeks-old when...
LOWELL, ME
Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged

A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23rd and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
BANGOR, ME
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade

BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
BELGRADE, ME
Bucksport teacher charged with assaulting student

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A RSU 25 teacher has been charged with assault after an incident involving a student. According to Bucksport Police, they got a call on November 21st about an alleged assault that occurred on October 20th between a teacher and a five-year-old male student. Police say after...
BUCKSPORT, ME
Brewer, ME
