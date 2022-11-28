Read full article on original website
Brewer Boys Defeat MDI 78-48 in Preseason Scrimmage [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Brewer Boy's Basketball Team defeated MDI 78-48 in a preseason scrimmage on Thursday, December 1st in Brewer. Brewer jumped out to a 25-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter. MDI outscored Brewer 18-13 to cut Brewer's lead to 38-32 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored MDI in the 3rd Quarter 22-9 to lead 60-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ticket TV’s top 10 H.S. Boys Soccer plays from the fall [Video]
As crazy as it may seem, high school basketball and the winter sports season has nearly arrived in the state of Maine. The basketball regular season begins next Friday night and Ticket TV is your home for the best coverage as we'll bring you 60 regular season contests streaming live on this website and The Ticket App.
9th Annual Smokey Lawrence Memorial Tourney – Saturday December 3rd
10 a.m. - Brewer Girls vs. John Bapst.
Nokomis Girls Beat Morse 71-15 in Preseason Scrimmage
The Nokomis Girls Basketball Team beat the Morse Shipbuilders 71-15 in a preseason scrimmage in Bath on Thursday, December 1st. The Warriors led 20-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 43-6 at Halftime and 55-11 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Nokomis had 3 players in double figures....
Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Fordham 72-67
The Maine Black Bears led at halftime 34-28, but Fordham outshot Maine 44-33 in the 2nd Half to come away with a 72-67 win in the Bronx, New York on Wednesday night, November 30th. Maine had 2 players in double-figures. Gedi Juozapaitas led the way with 19 points while Milos...
Cooper Flagg with Double-Double in Montverde’s Win Thursday [VIDEO]
Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg finished with a double-double as Montverde Academy defeated IMG Academy 80-55 on Thursday, December 1st. Flagg finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 5 blocks. Check out the video highlights!
New Downtown Bangor Consignment Shop Has Neat Name And Sells Cool Stuff
Quietly and without much fanfare, a really cool new consignment shop opened in a building in downtown Bangor, appropriately on Small Business Saturday, of all days. Red Rabbit Bazaar is the brainchild of Maine native Cara Oleksyk. "This is just the beginning. Currently, the consignment books are open and Red...
WGME
Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
Augusta, Maine Area Father Looking for His Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
foxbangor.com
New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC
BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area
Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
Take a Magical Winter Sleigh Ride With Your Family in Beautiful Belgrade, Maine
Maine is such a wonderful place to live and work isn't it?. Not only are we home to the most beautiful coastline on the planet, but we have the most gorgeous mountain ranges on this side of the Mississippi. In between our majestic shores and breathtaking peaks are dozens of...
Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022
For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
WPFO
'It's a big loss:' Friends remember Madison nurse killed while trying to help after crash
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A nurse from Madison who had stopped to help a crash victim was hit and killed by a pickup truck Friday night. State police say 10 drivers lost control of their vehicles Friday night, crashing on I-95 as they approached the bridge over Messalonskee Stream in Waterville.
mainebiz.biz
With acquisition, Bangor-based engineering firm is in five states
Haley Ward Inc. said it has acquired Ambit Engineering Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying firm in Portsmouth, N.H. It's the Bangor-based engineering firm's third acquisition in three months and expands Haley Ward's footprint to include five states — Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Florida. “Ambit’s New...
wabi.tv
Maine baby receives life-saving surgery after fight with RSV
LOWELL, Maine (WABI) - Multiple respiratory viruses are currently circulating at high levels nationwide. The flu and RSV, a respiratory virus that especially affects children, have hit harder and earlier than usual this year. That certainly was the case for one family from Lowell. Roman Madden was just 7-weeks-old when...
Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged
A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23rd and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
WGME
83-year-old Maine man crashes car into railroad tamper in Belgrade
BELGRADE (WGME) -- Police say an 83-year-old Maine man was injured after his car crashed into a railroad tamper in Belgrade Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Route 27 around 6:25 a.m. Maine State Police say an 83-year-old Smithfield man was driving a blue Hyundai Elantra...
wabi.tv
Bucksport teacher charged with assaulting student
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A RSU 25 teacher has been charged with assault after an incident involving a student. According to Bucksport Police, they got a call on November 21st about an alleged assault that occurred on October 20th between a teacher and a five-year-old male student. Police say after...
