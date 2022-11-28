ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Pelicans And Thunder Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

UPDATE: Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall have been ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Louisiana.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time.

The Thunder will be without Jaylin Williams, Lindy Waters III, Eugene Omoruyi, Mike Muscala and Chet Holmgren.

As for the Pelicans, C.J. McCollum and E.J. Liddell have both been ruled out, while Brandon Ingram is doubtful.

Larry Nance Jr. and Naji Marshall are both questionable, and Dereon Seabron and Kira Lewis Jr. are available.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into the night, the Thunder have an 8-12 record in their first 20 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 3-7 in the ten games they have played on the road outside of Oklahoma.

While their record isn't good, they are only 3.0 games behind the Sacramento Kings for the sixth seed.

As for the Pelicans, they are the fourth seed in the west with an 11-8 record in their first 19 games.

However, without McCollum (and Ingram doubtful), they will more than likely be playing without two of their three best players.

The Pelicans have been good at home, with a 6-3 record in the nine games they have hosted in Louisiana.

They are only 2.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

The Thunder have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2020 (when they had Chris Paul), while the Pelicans lost in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs to the Suns in six games.

