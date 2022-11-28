Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
Boeing 777X Test Flights Suspended Over Engine Issue
The Boeing 777X will be the largest and most fuel efficient twin-engine jet in the world, according to the manufacturer. [Credit: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] has temporarily suspended the flight testing of the 777X pending a potential issue with the General Electric GE9X engines that power the aircraft. “We are...
Flying Magazine
McCauley Completes Vibration Tests on Denali Prop
McCauley’s new 5-blade composite prop recently finished vibration testing on the Beechcraft Denali. [Credit: Textron Aviation]. A new prop for a new engine—and airframe—has completed key tests in the ongoing quest towards certification on the Beechcraft Denali. McCauley, a division of Textron Aviation, announced on its social...
Flying Magazine
Volato Orders 25 HondaJet Elite IIs
The company announced a new order of 25 HondaJet Elite II light jets, which upon delivery will stretch its fleet to more than 40 HondaJets. Deliveries will begin in 2023 and will be completed in 2025. [Courtesy: HondaJet]. Atlanta-based fractional jet and aircraft management company Volato is expanding its fleet....
Flying Magazine
Yingling Partners with Ortega Aviation Services on Flying Club at KICT
Ortega Aviation Services has been on the field at KICT since the fall of 2019. [Courtesy: Ortega Aviation Services]. A recent partnership between Yingling Aviation and Ortega Aviation Services (OAS) will provide a new avenue for flight training at the Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport (KICT)—a flying club for the large MRO/FBO’s significant employee group.
Flying Magazine
General Atomics Receives DARPA Contract To Develop Liberty Lifter Seaplane
A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.
Flying Magazine
Archer’s Maker eVTOL Makes Transition From Vertical to Forward Flight
Archer's Maker prototype has made a transition form powered-lift vertical flight to forward wing-borne flight. [Courtesy: Archer Aviation]. Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] said its Maker prototype eVTOL aircraft made its first transition from a vertical takeoff, powered-lift mode of flight to fully wingborne forward flight. The aircraft made the critical transition less than 12 months after its first hovering flight, the company said.
Flying Magazine
Xwing Joins FAA Study of Unmanned Systems Traffic Integration
NASA is working with the FAA and other disaster response agencies to figure out how to integrate unmanned aerial systems and deploy an Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) to improve disaster response efficiency. [Courtesy: Xwing]. Autonomous aircraft company Xwing has been selected to participate in a study of how...
Flying Magazine
Garmin Autopilot Service Bulletin Released
Garmin has identified an issue with the GFC 500 that may result in an uncommanded automatic trim runaway when the autopilot is first engaged. [Credit: Garmin]. If your light sport aircraft has a Garmin GFC 500 autopilot in it, take note. Garmin has identified an issue with the GFC 500 that may result in an uncommanded automatic trim runaway when the autopilot is first engaged.
