Garmin has identified an issue with the GFC 500 that may result in an uncommanded automatic trim runaway when the autopilot is first engaged. [Credit: Garmin]. If your light sport aircraft has a Garmin GFC 500 autopilot in it, take note. Garmin has identified an issue with the GFC 500 that may result in an uncommanded automatic trim runaway when the autopilot is first engaged.

1 DAY AGO