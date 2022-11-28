ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Watch: Newly released video at center of push to tighten Utah bear chasing rules

SALT LAKE CITY — Chased deep into the backcountry and surrounded by too many hounds to count, a black bear collapses trying to fend off the howling and nipping dogs. The chaotic scene played out in the La Sal mountains outside Moab in 2018, recorded in shaky cellphone videos later used to build criminal cases against two houndsmen. The men caged the bear for two days, authorities said, before it was released and chased by the dogs once again.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
UTAH STATE
milehighcre.com

Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City

Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Lake-effect snow, icy roads lead to messy morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes have been reported across northern Utah as drivers deal with slick and icy roads. KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said lake-effect snow will continue throughout Tuesday morning. That, combined with freezing conditions means morning commuters will run into snowy, icy roads. Utah Department...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

'Next Generation' 911 system goes online in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — When a person calls 911, it is assumed that help will be sent. But what if there is an outage, or what if a victim is in a position that texting 911 is the only option?. "It's one of those things most citizens never think...
UTAH STATE
cityweekly.net

Gerrymandered Salt Lake County is Utah Republican Party's New Gulag

Most readers of this space know I grew up in Bingham Canyon, my home bordered on both sides by rail lines exiting the giant Kennecott Copper Mine just up the way. Those rail lines were used to transport the ore taken from the mine out to Magna where it was crushed, refined and smelted into the copper wires that transport electricity to the computer on which you are likely reading this column right now.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Winter Storm to impact Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This week is shaping up to be a very active one for northern Utah. We are in the middle of a storm that will last into Tuesday and bring a good amount of snow to the mountains of Utah, even the central and southern mountains, but that is just the first few days of the week. We’ll also have temperatures take a dramatic drop Tuesday as the clouds from the storm clear through, a nice Wednesday, and then we will cap off the week with another storm system coming through giving us more moisture through most of the weekend.
UTAH STATE

