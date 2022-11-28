Read full article on original website
Related
Statewide storm to complicate travel on Friday
After extremely gusty winds on Thursday, a robust cold front will track into Utah overnight, delivering a wintry punch to much of the state.
KSLTV
Winter storm leads to messy morning commute; schools moving online, delaying starts
SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight winter storm has led to several crashes on snow-covered and slick roads across northern Utah. KSL meteorologist Brett Benson says the strong but fast-moving storm will largely exit the Wasatch Front later Friday morning, but the intense snowfall and winds will leave their mark.
ksl.com
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
KSLTV
Watch: Newly released video at center of push to tighten Utah bear chasing rules
SALT LAKE CITY — Chased deep into the backcountry and surrounded by too many hounds to count, a black bear collapses trying to fend off the howling and nipping dogs. The chaotic scene played out in the La Sal mountains outside Moab in 2018, recorded in shaky cellphone videos later used to build criminal cases against two houndsmen. The men caged the bear for two days, authorities said, before it was released and chased by the dogs once again.
ksl.com
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
SALT LAKE CITY — You don't have to travel far into Utah County to find signs of its enormous growth, says Curtis Blair, the president and CEO of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. "You just take a trip down into Utah Valley and you will see cranes ......
KSLTV
How mental health staffing shortages are delaying justice in Utah’s courts
SALT LAKE CITY – As the leaves changed colors and fell last month, Matt Gwyther sat in a park surrounded by the evidence of passing time. “I have this open sore I just want to have closure to,” he said. As fall gave way to winter, Gwyther faced...
UDOT issues travel advisory with heavy snowfall expected
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has issued a Travel Advisory as a winter storm with high winds is moving into the state. Snowfall totals are likely […]
ABC 4
Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
KSLTV
Plow drivers needed, but UDOT says the storm itself was the source of delay
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — During the Monday night commute, many drivers were struggling to get where they were going in the snowstorm on surface streets and on the interstate. The next morning, drivers ran into more delays with additional lake effect snowfall. Was it staffing issues or the...
High winds force Utah ski resorts to close early
Heavy winds across northern Utah has forced some local ski resorts to shut down out of safety concerns.
UDNR keeping count of Utah’s deer population — but why?
Driving up Morgan County at the crack of dawn with her binoculars in hand, biologist Xaela Walden begins to count deer. It's a vital part of her job at the Utah Department of Natural Resources, but why?
milehighcre.com
Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City
Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
KSLTV
Lake-effect snow, icy roads lead to messy morning commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes have been reported across northern Utah as drivers deal with slick and icy roads. KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said lake-effect snow will continue throughout Tuesday morning. That, combined with freezing conditions means morning commuters will run into snowy, icy roads. Utah Department...
ksl.com
'Next Generation' 911 system goes online in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — When a person calls 911, it is assumed that help will be sent. But what if there is an outage, or what if a victim is in a position that texting 911 is the only option?. "It's one of those things most citizens never think...
Utah National Guard Airman dies in Guam after medical emergency, leaves behind daughter and pregnant wife
An Airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing of the Utah Air National Guard died on Tuesday, Nov. 29 after medical complications while on a routine deployment to Guam.
Utah leaders rethink approach to helping those experiencing homelessness
Salt Lake City and County leaders have returned from a research trip to Miami to see what new approaches can be taken to better help those experiencing homelessness.
cityweekly.net
Gerrymandered Salt Lake County is Utah Republican Party's New Gulag
Most readers of this space know I grew up in Bingham Canyon, my home bordered on both sides by rail lines exiting the giant Kennecott Copper Mine just up the way. Those rail lines were used to transport the ore taken from the mine out to Magna where it was crushed, refined and smelted into the copper wires that transport electricity to the computer on which you are likely reading this column right now.
ABC 4
Winter Storm to impact Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This week is shaping up to be a very active one for northern Utah. We are in the middle of a storm that will last into Tuesday and bring a good amount of snow to the mountains of Utah, even the central and southern mountains, but that is just the first few days of the week. We’ll also have temperatures take a dramatic drop Tuesday as the clouds from the storm clear through, a nice Wednesday, and then we will cap off the week with another storm system coming through giving us more moisture through most of the weekend.
Utah police have trained for decades for a call like Monday’s
When Melody Cutler entered law enforcement in the 1990s, the term "active shooter" wasn’t even in the American lexicon — until the 1999 shooting in Columbine, Colorado.
Go to Utah's Hogle Zoo for just $5 during these days in December
Utah’s Hogle Zoo has an early holiday gift for the animal-loving community, as online tickets will cost only $5 for certain days in December.
Comments / 0