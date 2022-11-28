ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Moses Lake Food Bank to start moving into new facility this month

MOSES LAKE - After years of planning and months of building, the move into the new Moses Lake Food Bank facility begins this month. The new warehouse and distribution center is situated just north of SR 17, across the road from Home Depot in Moses Lake. Moses Food Bank Board...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Bail set at $20K for man who entered Moses Lake High School, threatened to kill student

MOSES LAKE — Bail was set at $20,000 for a man accused of entering Moses Lake High School, armed with a realistic looking BB gun, and threatening to kill a student. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon on school facilities and unlawful carrying of handling of a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Man accused of pulling gun on victim at homeless encampment in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man is charged with robbery after police say he pointed a pistol at another man and stole his shotgun at a homeless encampment. Eric J. Applegate, 45, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a short-barreled firearm and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395

FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Three arrested for allegedly threatening to kill student

MOSES LAKE – An 18-year-old male and two juveniles were arrested Monday afternoon after illegally entering Moses Lake High School and threatening to kill a student. The 18-year-old male is not enrolled in the high school and the two juveniles were on suspension from another school, according to police.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Grant County road closed after deadly collision

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed. The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated. One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Ephrata Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Incident in East Wenatchee

An Ephrata man pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in East Wenatchee on Nov. 23. 34-year-old Miguel Lopez-Montes Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and will be spending one year in Chelan County Regional Justice Center. On March 12, 2022, Lopez-Montes Jr. stabbed 25-year-old Mario Barrera-Sosa during an altercation. The...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Calls

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers posing as deputies and asking for money. On Friday, Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said they received two reports of subjects claiming to be Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies from the Warrants Department. The scammers tried to get callers...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Chelan County Commissioners Question Funding Of Aquatic Center Study

Chelan County Commissioners are considering their involvement in an economic impact study on the proposed Regional Aquatic Center for Chelan and Douglas counties. The estimated $300,000 study has a commitment for roughly a third of its financing from the regional Public Facilities District, with the other two thirds thought to be coming from the two counties.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Chelan, Douglas County Elections Now Certified

Election results are now certified in Chelan and Douglas counties for November's election. There were only two tightly contested races, which were both in Chelan County. Shon Smith beat Anne Hessberg by 328 votes in the final tally for the County Commissioner District 2 race. Meanwhile, Marty Young edged out...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

