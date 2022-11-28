Read full article on original website
Related
36 Year Old Tawney Guenther Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
The accident happened near Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17. According to WSP, a vehicle was travelling southbound on SR 17 in the left lane, toward Yonezawa Boulevard. Tawney Guenther, 36, was in the left lane of the road just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the driver of the car struck her.
ifiberone.com
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday
MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
ifiberone.com
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
MOSES LAKE - Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell...
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake Food Bank to start moving into new facility this month
MOSES LAKE - After years of planning and months of building, the move into the new Moses Lake Food Bank facility begins this month. The new warehouse and distribution center is situated just north of SR 17, across the road from Home Depot in Moses Lake. Moses Food Bank Board...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $20K for man who entered Moses Lake High School, threatened to kill student
MOSES LAKE — Bail was set at $20,000 for a man accused of entering Moses Lake High School, armed with a realistic looking BB gun, and threatening to kill a student. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon on school facilities and unlawful carrying of handling of a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.
ifiberone.com
Man accused of pulling gun on victim at homeless encampment in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man is charged with robbery after police say he pointed a pistol at another man and stole his shotgun at a homeless encampment. Eric J. Applegate, 45, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a short-barreled firearm and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
KEPR
Deputies investigating after reported shots fired; Regional SWAT team assisting
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 10PM] --- Deputies said the man who had allegedly fired off the shots surrendered and was taken into custody. ------------------------- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating an active scene with shots being fired near SR/225 and Montana PR outside of Benton City.
ifiberone.com
Annual Winter Market returns Saturday at the Grant County Fairgrounds
MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Farmers Market is hosting its annual Winter Market on Saturday at the Grant County Fairgrounds. The market is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Commercial Building at the fairgrounds, located at 3953 Airway Dr. NE in Moses Lake. The event is free...
KIMA TV
Slick conditions cause multi-vehicle wreck on US 395
FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Officials are urging drivers to use caution during their morning commutes. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a multi-vehicle collision on US 395 at MP 28 Saturday morning. Authorities said the slick conditions have caused several crashes throughout the region. Trooper Chris Thorson with...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Three arrested for allegedly threatening to kill student
MOSES LAKE – An 18-year-old male and two juveniles were arrested Monday afternoon after illegally entering Moses Lake High School and threatening to kill a student. The 18-year-old male is not enrolled in the high school and the two juveniles were on suspension from another school, according to police.
nbcrightnow.com
Grant County road closed after deadly collision
GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office Road B-NW between Road 18-NW and Road 20-NW, is closed. The closure is due to a deadly car collision that is currently being investigated. One person died in the accident and another person was transported to the hospital with non-life...
kpq.com
Ephrata Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Incident in East Wenatchee
An Ephrata man pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in East Wenatchee on Nov. 23. 34-year-old Miguel Lopez-Montes Jr. was charged with second-degree assault and will be spending one year in Chelan County Regional Justice Center. On March 12, 2022, Lopez-Montes Jr. stabbed 25-year-old Mario Barrera-Sosa during an altercation. The...
kpq.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Calls
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers posing as deputies and asking for money. On Friday, Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said they received two reports of subjects claiming to be Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies from the Warrants Department. The scammers tried to get callers...
Police say man crashed car in Tri-Cities and then ran, abandoned his injured family
The 19-year-old driver is in jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and other charges.
kpq.com
National Weather Service Warns of Major Winter Storm Starting Tuesday Night
A major winter storm is projected to blow over the north central region on Tuesday night, continuing well into Wednesday. Expect moderate snow early on Monday morning, followed by temperatures dropping on Monday night going into Tuesday morning. Higher elevated areas in the Cascades should expect over 12 inches of...
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 25, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
kpq.com
Chelan County Commissioners Question Funding Of Aquatic Center Study
Chelan County Commissioners are considering their involvement in an economic impact study on the proposed Regional Aquatic Center for Chelan and Douglas counties. The estimated $300,000 study has a commitment for roughly a third of its financing from the regional Public Facilities District, with the other two thirds thought to be coming from the two counties.
kpq.com
Chelan, Douglas County Elections Now Certified
Election results are now certified in Chelan and Douglas counties for November's election. There were only two tightly contested races, which were both in Chelan County. Shon Smith beat Anne Hessberg by 328 votes in the final tally for the County Commissioner District 2 race. Meanwhile, Marty Young edged out...
Comments / 0