Disney+ Already Working on Next ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Film
Disney+ has been busy promoting its big-budget shows based on popular IP like Marvel, Star Wars, and many more. Of course, the family-friendly company has not been wasting any time to also focus on some iconic stories for its younger streaming audience. Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Jeff Kinney has made its way to the streaming service Disney+ as an animated film in 2021.
Netflix Loses ‘Midnight Mass’ Creators to Amazon
Now this is quite the development, as after having worked on a multitude of Netflix original projects, Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy have moved on and signed an exclusive multiyear deal with Amazon Studios. They worked on popular horror projects like The Haunting of Hill House or Midnight Mass. The...
James Cameron Can’t Imagine an ‘Avatar’ Streaming Series for Another 10 Years
If you’ve ever wondered just how ambitious the plans are of James Cameron, he recently revealed that he could make up to six sequels of the 2009 box office breakout. Yet, that isn’t all as we’re also getting a graphic novel by Sherri L. Smith that’ll be published by Dark Horse Comics. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, they sat down with James Cameron to talk about his ambitious plans and the discussion of a potential streaming series. In it, he reveals that he’s open to the idea of exploring Pandora in a series, but it’ll take at least ten years to get to that point.
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Prince Harry Drops Tearful Netflix Trailer as Prince William Tour Suffers
Prince William and Kate Middleton's U.S. tour was reeling from a race storm when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hinted at fresh Kate Middleton bombshells.
Lance Reddick Joins ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, has added Lance Reddick to its cast. The news was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter with the outlet reporting Reddick will reprise his role as Charon, a concierge at the Continental. He will star opposite leading lady Ana de Armas, as well as Angelica Huston and Ian McShane. The film follows a young woman with killer skills who uses said skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen and is set within the John Wick cinematic universe.
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Finds its Lucky Roux
It’s been quite the dry period since Tudum gave us table scraps on what the future has in store with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios’ live-action adaptation of One Piece. We did get a tease of the impressive practical sets during Geeked Week, it has calmed down quite a bit. Luckily, there are still some castings that manage to find their way online, such as the first member of the Red-Haired Shanks’ crew being revealed, the iconic Lucky Roux.
REVIEW: Amazon Prime’s Three Pines Should Be Your Winter TV Binge
The New York Times bestselling Inspector Armand Gamache novel series from author Louise Penny is what I would call a perfect winter read: cozy mysteries set in the fictional village of Three Pines, inhabited by a colorful, but lovable group of people who have found both friendship and refuge in each other, away from the bustle of surrounding Quebec. Imagine a quaint, wintry village where you can just as easily ice skate on the frozen pond in the square as you can enjoy a gourmet dinner and lively book discussion in front of a roaring fire at the local bistro. It’s easy to imagine Penny took her inspiration for the Three Pines from a Thomas Kinkade painting–if his paintings just happened to be filled with a whole bunch of murderers.
Marvel Studios Has More ‘Daredevil’ in Mind
As Daredevil: Born Again prepares to go into production in early 2023, Marvel Studios has begun assembling the supporting cast of the project including Michael Gandolfini and Colin Woodell. Casting will continue to make quite a bit of news over the next few weeks leading up to the holiday break as the studio looks to fill at least a half dozen new roles for the series. And as casting gets underway, an interesting bit of information has made its way to us.
CCXP: First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Offers First Look at Lylla
If there ever was a character that has been long-rumored to join Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it was Lylla. Ever since the first hint dropped that the project would focus more on Rocket and his past, the concept of his soulmate making her live-action debut seemed to be a logical addition to James Gunn‘s final ride with the characters. While her exact role is uncertain, the first trailer has finally trailer dropped during CCXP with a first look at what Gunn has to offer.
James Cameron Has Plans for 6 ‘Avatar’ Sequels
If you’ve ever wondered just ho wmany Avatar films might be in our future, director James Cameron might have just the answer for you. As he’s busy promoting th erleease of the first sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, he has talked about his plans and just how far he hopes to push this new project. The first sequel alone is a big gamble, as the production budget is so high that without breaking $2 billion, he’d likely not be able to make more than a trilogy. Yet, while he already openly laid out his plans for four sequels, it seems he can go further.
‘Ironheart’ Star Teases Riri Williams Post-‘Wakanda Forever’ Journey
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced the world to Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams. A young, talented engineer that develops her own version of the iconic Iron Man armor and becomes the hero known as Ironheart. Not only did she have a major part in the latest Black Panther movie, but she’ll also get her own Disney+ series.
REVIEW: ‘Willow’
In 1972 when George Lucas first dreamt up what would eventually become the 1988 film Willow, the foundation of the story was the idea of propping up, in Lucas’ words, “a little guy against the system.” As a fantasy adventure releasing in the wake of giants such as House of the Dragon and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Willow, the Disney Plus streaming series that serves as a legacy sequel to the film, is certainly just as Lucas conceived it. Not nearly as hotly anticipated as House of the Dragon or The Rings of Power, Willow comes to the party as an overlooked underdog that might seem to find itself facing a steep climb to success in comparison to those powerhouses. 50 years later, Willow remains exactly what Lucas envisioned it to be. While it takes a beat to prove its worth and is certainly not made to appeal to the same audience as the House of the Dragon or The Rings of Power, the elements of Willow coalesce into a fun, heavily 80’s-inspired series that finds its own way in the epic fantasy genre.
Sofia Boutella Has Wrapped ‘Rebel Moon’ After One Year of Filming
Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon is closer to reality than ever before. The next cinematic epic from the Legend of the Guardians: Owls of Ga’Hoole director has officially wrapped filming for its lead actress, Sofia Boutella, and is presumably drawing close to the finish line. Boutella shared the news herself on Instagram, posting an image of the clapper from her final day on set and revealing just how long she spent working on the project. According to the post’s caption, the Kingsman breakout spent 152 days in front of the camera, over the course of a full year. She closed her comments with a simple sentimental message, “I left a big piece of my heart up there,” followed by a series of moon-themed emojis that represent the film.
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Adds to Season 2 Cast
Season 2 of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has added seven new cast members. The streamer announced on Thursday that Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna), Yasen “Zates” Atour (The Witcher), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (Persuasion), and Nicholas Woodeson (Rome) have all joined the series for Season 2. As of now, it’s unknown which roles they’ll be playing. Also joining the cast for Season 2 is Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) who will take over the role of Adar from Joseph Mawle this season.
CCXP: Marvel Studios Unveils Official Synopsis of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Marvel Studios pulled no punches at CCXP 2022 in Bravil, unveiling the first public look at 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
Star Wars Reveals Hidden Easter Eggs in ‘Andor’
Luthen Rael’s Galactic Antiquities and Objects of Interest was a key location in the first season of Andor, serving as a front for Rael’s work with the Rebellion. Though its true purpose was to serve as a meeting place for fellow Rebels like Mon Mothma, Rael was all about keeping up appearances and had some incredible and rare pieces in his gallery. During the season, fans believed they peeped quite a few interesting artifacts in Rael’s collection and now the official Star Wars Twitter account has unveiled some of the goodies stashed away in the store!
An "Emancipation" Producer Is Being Slammed After He Bizarrely Brought A Photo Of An Enslaved Man To The Premiere
"Black trauma is not your trophy."
What to Expect TODAY from Disney’s CCXP ’22 Panel
This afternoon at 2:30 PM ET, Disney will begin a 3-hour and 20-minute long panel at CCXP ’22 in Brazil where it is expected to show off a significant amount of its 2023 slate from across its major brands. 20th Century Studios, Disney, Disney Animation, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios and Pixar are all expected to have a presence during the panel. Here’s an idea of what to expect.
‘Twisted Metal’ Producer Promises “Balls-out Fun and Craziness”
Video games are once again all the rage and Peacock, one of the many new streaming services trying to put their name on the map, has been inspired to tackle an unlikely adaptation. They are set to bring the iconic Twisted Metal games eries to life, and it seems that they’re take will be strongly inspired by Zombieland due to the adaptation also being written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.
