ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor

Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
GIG HARBOR, WA
seattlemedium.com

Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies

Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. Criminal activities hace set pressure upon lawmakers to better protect Washington’s cannabis shops. Some experts say that the SAFE Banking Act would help take cash out of the equation for legal cannabis businesses.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Memorial growing for Puyallup barber shot and killed inside his shop; suspect still sought

PUYALLUP, Wash. - The daytime shooting of a popular businessman and barber has left a community in Puyallup reeling. The owner of JQ Barber Shop at 112 E. Stewart Ave. was shot multiple times on Wednesday while giving an 8-year-old a haircut. The shop is set up in such a way that there are individual rooms for haircuts, so the suspect had to walk into a specific area to shoot the victim, according to police.
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation

SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
everettpost.com

Detectives Arrest Suspect in Cold Case Homicide

On Monday morning, November 28th, Marysville Police Department detectives arrested a 52-year-old Renton man in connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. The suspect has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since before the homicide took place. This arrest is the culmination of countless hours of investigation by multiple detectives over the past 24+ years. The arrested suspect was one of several individuals’ detectives focused on through the years, and ultimately, the advancement of scientific DNA technology, including genetic genealogy, led to his arrest.
MARYSVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy