KOMO News
Gig Harbor burglaries linked to thefts in King, Kitsap counties, police say
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who they said committed multiple burglaries in the Gig Harbor North neighborhood early on Tuesday morning. The suspects have also been linked to other burglaries in western Washington. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department, two people entered three separate...
Man tears off wheel while fleeing Seattle police in stolen moving van
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after trying to run away from Seattle Police officers in a stolen U-Haul, tearing off the wheel in the process. Just before 7 a.m., a patrolling officer saw the suspect passed out in a running moving truck parked at 25th Avenue South and South Hill Street.
Multiple homes robbed in Gig Harbor
Multiple homes in Gig Harbor were robbed early Tuesday morning. The burglars gained access through unlocked doors and windows, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department. Police believe two burglars entered three homes and attempted to gain access to others during the early morning hours on Tuesday. The burglars stole...
seattlemedium.com
Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies
Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. Criminal activities hace set pressure upon lawmakers to better protect Washington’s cannabis shops. Some experts say that the SAFE Banking Act would help take cash out of the equation for legal cannabis businesses.
Cops look for cougar stolen from iconic Seattle restaurant
The owners of a First Hill business in Seattle said thieves stole an iconic piece of history from their restaurant. Jeff Scott, a co-owner of Vito’s Restaurant and Lounge, said over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the suspects broke in and took Barbara, a stuffed cougar, from the Cougar Room.
q13fox.com
Memorial growing for Puyallup barber shot and killed inside his shop; suspect still sought
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The daytime shooting of a popular businessman and barber has left a community in Puyallup reeling. The owner of JQ Barber Shop at 112 E. Stewart Ave. was shot multiple times on Wednesday while giving an 8-year-old a haircut. The shop is set up in such a way that there are individual rooms for haircuts, so the suspect had to walk into a specific area to shoot the victim, according to police.
Gun, drugs seized from man found with pants down in stolen truck near West Seattle school
Seattle police arrested a felon Wednesday and seized a loaded gun, a brick of cocaine and other drugs after finding the man passed out with his pants down in a stolen pickup truck near an elementary school. According to police, officers received calls around 7:40 a.m. about a partially nude...
Thieves break into Seattle restaurant and steal beloved stuffed cougar
SEATTLE — A well-known restaurant in Seattle coping with a devastating fire this past summer is dealing with another setback. Thieves broke into Vito's restaurant in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood over the weekend, stealing a precious icon from the space. Barbara the taxidermy cougar, which is an iconic...
22 years later, case of kidnapped Tacoma toddler remains unsolved
TACOMA, Wash. — Teekah Lewis, who was kidnapped as a child from a Tacoma bowling alley, remains missing after 22 years. She was only 2 years old when she vanished. As the case remains open, detectives have released an age-progression photo showing how she may look now that she would be in her mid-20s.
Person shot inside car; ramp to West Seattle Bridge temporarily closed
Seattle police responded to a report of a person shot inside a car Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting near 6th Avenue South and South Spokane Street. The 911 caller said the passenger of her vehicle has...
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
q13fox.com
SPD: Driver arrested for following, flashing gun at victim over a dispute from a day earlier
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he followed another driver through downtown Seattle and flashed a gun at them early Tuesday morning. Police say the suspect did it because of an argument about cutting in line at a convenience store a day earlier. According to the Seattle Police Department...
One-ton ATM dragged from Northgate bank found on roadside
SEATTLE — Three men used a van and a chain to rip out an ATM from a bank’s vestibule wall early Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. At 3:22 a.m., Seattle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for a burglary alarm going off at the bank.
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
q13fox.com
Docs: 19-year-old fired multiple shots at SUV in 'brief road rage,' striking 11-year-old boy
TACOMA, Wash. - Jadan Davis-Gunn faces several first-degree assault charges after allegedly firing at an SUV that was merging onto I-5 in Tacoma multiple times, striking a child. According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, a Honda CR-V with two adults and a child inside was trying to...
Armed robbery suspects struck by truck at University Place intersection while fleeing from deputies
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Two suspects accused of robbing a Walmart in Lakewood were hit by a truck while fleeing from deputies on Tuesday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Dispatchers alerted University Place deputies of the armed robbery at the Walmart on Bridgeport Way at 11:17...
1 Person Died In A Multi Vehicle Crash In East Arlington (East Arlington, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident happened approximately five miles east of Arlington, near 139th Avenue NE at around 12:40 p.m. A 2003 Chevy Cavalier driven by a 37-year-old Darrington man was traveling east at a high speed when he collided with a Jeep that was waiting to make a left turn.
Snohomish County ‘HiVE’ patrols net 142 speeders, dozens of aggressive drivers
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has released the results of the first of four high-visibility enforcement patrols in Snohomish County, known as HiVE patrols. The goal of the patrols is to reduce crashes that lead to serious injuries and fatalities, as well as stop crime. Similar patrols are happening across Washington.
everettpost.com
Detectives Arrest Suspect in Cold Case Homicide
On Monday morning, November 28th, Marysville Police Department detectives arrested a 52-year-old Renton man in connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. The suspect has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since before the homicide took place. This arrest is the culmination of countless hours of investigation by multiple detectives over the past 24+ years. The arrested suspect was one of several individuals’ detectives focused on through the years, and ultimately, the advancement of scientific DNA technology, including genetic genealogy, led to his arrest.
kentreporter.com
Renton suspect arrested for 1998 cold case homicide of Marysville woman
In her 19 years of life, Jennifer Brinkman was known in the Marysville community as somebody eager to make friends. She frequented the local library. The young woman was found dead in her bedroom in 1998. It would be 24 years before police identified a suspect in her violent killing.
