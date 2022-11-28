Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. Criminal activities hace set pressure upon lawmakers to better protect Washington’s cannabis shops. Some experts say that the SAFE Banking Act would help take cash out of the equation for legal cannabis businesses.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO