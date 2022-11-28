ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Louisiana man arrested after using Snapchat to stalk victim

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRomR_0jQFrN4r00

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — A Monroe man was arrested for allegedly stalking a female victim on the social media platform, Snapchat.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Louisiana Probation and Parole agents received an anonymous tip that 32-year-old James Cody McMahon was allegedly stalking a female on Snapchat. Agents then made contact with McMahon at his residence on Millhaven Road in Monroe, La.

Louisiana man sentenced for involvement in interstate drug trafficking operation

McMahon was read his Miranda Rights and was questioned by authorities about his Snapchat account. His cell phone was then seized by authorities for evidence and they discovered that he was actively using the account.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Sex Offender Registration Violation and Unlawful Use of Social Media. His bond was set at $7,000.

According to authorities, McMahon was released from prison on October 5, 2022, and was on parole for his conviction for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Caldwell Parish Sheriff addresses viral arrest video

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Nov. 7, deputies with the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled over Brandon Dean for a traffic stop that ended with his arrest for resisting arrest. Video filmed by a bystander was widely circulated on social media. The video showed one deputy punching the man in his ribs as two other officers assisted in the arrest. Some people commented on the video, questioning the deputy’s use of force.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man arrested; allegedly stole floodlights from previous employer

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 30, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Jason Laird for allegedly stealing four floodlights from his previous employer. According to a deputy, the victim advised four of his Rab FxLED 150T floodlights were missing from the business’s storage. The floodlights were worth $877.80 each, reports say. The […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Wanted man arrested on warrants

A Downsville man was arrested last week after narcotics officers spotted him in front of a Ruston tavern. Terrel V. Andrews, 31, was spotted by members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) about 9:30 p.m. last Wednesday night. The team held several warrants for Andrews for distribution of Schedule II controlled substances.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic incident leads to arrest

A Choudrant man was arrested Monday afternoon after Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a disturbance in progress on Harris Road. Deputies found a woman sitting at the dining table crying hysterically. She said her boyfriend, Michael C. Alexander, Jr., 24, took her phone and prescription medication. He went through her phone and found a number for another man she had texted. She said she attempted to get the phone back and Alexander shoved up her against the wall. Alexander pinned her down and would not let her go. She said she tried to get away, but Alexander wouldn’t let her and picked her up and held her upside down by her feet. She said the only way to get him off of her was by biting him. She continued biting him until he walked away, and she called 911.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Tow truck driver attempts to tow vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, police discovered that he did not have a Louisiana DL Card and they searched for his card information in their computer.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police discover Monroe woman unconscious in car allegedly under the influence of narcotics; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a woman unconscious in the driveway. Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral unconscious in the driver’s seat […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy