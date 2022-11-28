Read full article on original website
Related
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DNR turning harder left
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
Legislative audit finds significant waste in two Wisconsin coronavirus grant programs
(The Center Square) – No one really knows just how much of Wisconsin’s nearly $600 million in small business coronavirus grant money was wasted or given to scammers. The Legislative Audit Bureau on Tuesday released a limited review of the “We’re All In” and “Wisconsin Tomorrow” programs, and confirmed that the state handed out money to ineligible businesses. “LAB reviewed 172 program grants totaling $4.1 million and found that DOR...
empowerwisconsin.org
Audit exposes more problems with Evers’ COVID grant spending
MADISON —The Evers administration wrongly issued hundreds of thousands of dollars in business grants based on changed eligibility requirements, according to the latest state audit of the billions of dollars in federal COVID relief Evers has spent at his discretion. The Legislative Audit Bureau conducted a “limited scope” review...
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WSAW
Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
An Easy To Spot Difference Between Driving In Minnesota Versus Wisconsin
Sometimes you come across something that just makes you scratch your head and wonder. One of those things, for me at least, is why does Wisconsin use wood for a majority of its signposts while in Minnesota we use metal poles? Apparently, there is an answer to this question, and it comes from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
Inside look: Wisconsin State Patrol catches drivers speeding from the air
If you are speeding on Wisconsin freeways, it isn’t just the troopers on the ground who might be tracking your speed. They are also in the air.
This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin
Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
Tim Michels: Republicans can win Wisconsin, but must do better
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels isn’t blaming anyone for his loss to Tony Evers earlier this month. Instead, Michels said it just happened. “I knew we were in trouble right after the polls closed on Election Night,” Michels explained to News Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber Tuesday. “The numbers just weren’t there on the East Coast. And that certainly showed up here in Wisconsin. It showed-up in Arizona. It...
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle accident near Watertown last Tuesday afternoon died Saturday at Aurora Summit Hospital. Joseph Berger was flown there after the crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet. He was exiting toward a roundabout for State Highway 19. Sheriff’s officials say Berger was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. Berger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck after the initial crash. Speed was a factor in the second crash.
The Lake Superior Lake Trout Season opens on Dec. 1.
Bayfield, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that the opening of Lake Superior’s lake trout season is Dec. 1. The season runs until Sept. 30, 2023 or until the harvest cap is met. Anyone looking to harvest lake trout must purchase a Great...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
wpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on major voter data request
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is waiting to fulfill a request for data on millions of registered voter in Wisconsin until it knows whether the Republican chair of the State Assembly's elections committee who requested it will still hold her position. The data was requested in June by Rep. Janel Brandtjen,...
Food Stamps Schedule: Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits for December 2022 and How To Use SNAP for Discounts
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
This Is Wisconsin's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider put together a list of the most unique holiday traditions in each state.
cw14online.com
A hunting emu? Unlikely companion helps hunter bag a buck
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waunakee police sergeant has quite the Buck Tale to tell from hunting last week in Gillett. “There is a high fence deer farm behind me and I looked over there and I saw something walking with two legs and I’m like what in the world is that?” said Asher Torbeck, an Appleton native.
Comments / 0