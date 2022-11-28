Read full article on original website
wxerfm.com
Jingle & Mingle Holiday Event Set to Ring in the Holiday Season in Sheboygan
The City of Sheboygan is gearing up for its second annual Jingle & Mingle at City Green on Saturday December 3rd. This family-friendly event will include entertainment, a marketplace, a brat fry, trolley rides, and Santa!. Santa and his elves will be available from 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-4:00...
Local Sheboygan Area Banks and Credit Unions to Engage in Friendly Battle to Raise Money for Salvation Army
On Wednesday December 7, the staff from nine local financial institutions will be competing to raise money for the Sheboygan Salvation Army. This annual Battle of the Banks & Credit Unions is a friendly competition to raise support for the social service programs that this year carries far more pressure as the Salvation Army’s resources have stretched incredibly thin. Two new banks (BMO Harris Bank at Pick N’ Save Sheboygan and Meadowland Credit Union) have thrown in with the contenders, on top of longer ringing hours at the banks and a matching of funds donated by the public. Special cases include the donations placed in the kettle at Woodlake Market in Kohler will be doubled thanks to Johnson Financial Group, and donations received at Festival Foods in Sheboygan will be matched thanks to Kohler Credit Union.
The Top 15 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday, December 2nd 2022!. The Point keeps you connected to the top 15 things happening around Sheboygan!. This weekend kicks off the Old World Christmas Market at The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Authentic European gifts, hand-carved wooden toys, blown-glass ornaments and delectable food specialties from all over the world! https://osthoff.com/old-world-christmas-market/ Also enjoy breakfast with Santa and cookie decorating this weekend!
Sheboygan Animal Licenses Now Available
With the busy holiday season now in full swing, pet owners in the City of Sheboygan are being reminded not to forget about licensing their pets, including dogs, cats and potbellied pigs for 2023. Annual licenses sold by the Sheboygan Police Department are now available. With a month to go,...
Bomb Threat Received at Random Lake Elementary Wasn’t Credible
RANDOM LAKE, WI (WHBL) – A bomb threat was called in to the Random Lake Elementary School on Thursday. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that investigators were sent to the school and quickly determined that the call wasn’t credible and there was no real threat. Further investigation shows that the call was placed by a teenager living in Virginia.
Ozaukee County’s New Sheriff Sworn In
There’s a new sheriff in town – actually, in Ozaukee County. Newly-elected Sheriff Christy Knowles was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Sandy Williams to her new position on Tuesday. She was elected to the post on November 8th, and will replace Sheriff James Johnson who did not run for another term.
Two Crashes on Tuesday Near Plymouth – One With Injuries
Emergency crews respond to two crashes yesterday on Highway 57 on either side of Plymouth. The first one happened just before 3:00 at Highway 57 and “PP” when a car tried to make a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries from that crash.
Sheboygan Falls Woman Critically Injured After Being Struck By A Car
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – A Sheboygan Falls woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car Thursday night while trying to cross Highway 32. The Sheriff’s Department says emergency crews responded around 5:30 and closed down the highway. Investigators say the woman was trying to...
Wisconsin, County 2022 Gun Deer Season Preliminary Figures Show Increase in Harvest
The take on Wisconsin’s whitetail deer herd has been up 14.4% statewide over 2021’s totals so far according to preliminary figures released Tuesday by the state DNR. 203,295 deer were registered statewide during the 9-day 2022 gun deer season, including 98,397 antlered and 104,898 antlerless deer. Since archery seasons opened on September 17th, hunters have registered 301,540 deer statewide. The antlered harvest was up 14.7% while the antlerless harvest increased 14.1% compared to last year.
Respiratory Illnesses Increasing Here On Pace With Rest of the State, Nation
You’ve likely been hearing about the triple threat of viruses affecting increasing numbers of Americans, and that definitely includes the Sheboygan area. Most only need to look as far as their workplace or school to see the evidence: Coughs, sneezes, fevers and other symptoms are common, and that’s a problem because these and others are shared by all three illnesses of concern – COVID-19, Influenza and RSV.
Multi-State Conspiracy Charges Issued In $1 Million Meth and Fentanyl Ring in Fond Du Lac County
Local, state and federal law enforcement officials on Thursday announced the issuance of methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy charges against 10 defendants in Fond du Lac County. The District Attorney’s Office filing the charges as a result of an investigation began in early 2022. The joint investigation involved the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit, and Drug Enforcement Administration.
