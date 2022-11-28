ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa County, GA

WDEF

3 charged with series of break-ins along Alabama/Georgia line

RAINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Multiple law enforcement agencies in Georgia and Alabama have been investigating a series of burglaries of autos and storage units since September. Trenton, Summerville, Rainsville and Fort Payne were all involved. Now three people from Rainsville have been arrested. Dade County’s interest began with reports...
RAINSVILLE, AL
allongeorgia.com

Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring

Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
DADE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

911 Call Hoax locks down Schools across the State of Georgia

On Wednesday morning the Cartersville Police Department received a call about an active shooter situation at Cartersville High School. The Cartersville Police responded immediately and the school enacted a lockdown procedure. Officers ensured the safety of the school before giving an all-clear. Apparently fake 911 calls regarding school shooters had been made across Georgia that same morning. In Floyd County, Model area schools were also under temporary building lockdown as a precautionary measure. After an investigation by Floyd law enforcement, no credible threat was found at any Floyd County Schools. Other schools all across the state initiated lockdowns on campuses and increased their law enforcement presence. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called the 911 false calls across the state “acts of domestic terrorism” and said the FBI is actively investigating.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Adventure Cycling Association announces East Tennessee trail

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Adventure Cycling Association has designated two new U.S. Bicycle Routes in the country, including one that goes right through our area. The USBR 21 trail through East Tennessee begins at the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park on the Kentucky boarder and drops through Knoxville to Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Hoax calls regarding gunmen on campuses put several Georgia schools on lockdown

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement in several Georgia cities responded to false threats of violence on school campuses. Two of those hoaxes impacted metro Atlanta Schools. A large law enforcement presence converged at Cartersville High School on Wednesday in response to a threat that’s suspected to be part of a chain of hoax threats across Georgia.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Rome Christmas Parade Postponed until Thursday

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade will now start Thursday night at 6:30 PM. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title of Grand Marshal this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. The parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade ever. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
ROME, GA
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace

Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
weisradio.com

Trion Man Indicted on Charges of Child Molestation

A 34-year-old Trion, Georgia man has been indicted on charges of child molestation by the Chattooga County Grand Jury. Randall Duane Craig, Jr. will be facing those charges in Chattooga County Superior Court. Craig was arrested in June of this year on charges that he molested a ten-year-old child at...
TRION, GA
WDEF

Sequatchie County drug bust

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sequatchie County Sheriff announces a drug bust from Sunday. He says deputy David Layne stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Fredonia Road and discovered much more. — Over 41 grams of meth. — 40 suspected fentanyl pills. — suspected marijuana. — Over...
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown Hotel Sold

MCR has acquired the Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown, a five-story, extended-stay hotel with 124 suites in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. MCR also has the opportunity to create additional value through (i) converting 13,000 square feet of underutilized ground-floor space into additional guest rooms, retail or meeting space and (ii) monetizing the property’s large, 2.2-acre site offering excess development potential in a prime downtown location. This is the company’s fifth hotel in Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Amount of Homeless Students on the Rise

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s been two weeks since the evictions at the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge.But even before that event, homelessness among students in Hamilton County was on the rise. According to Duoloyi Ministries, it is believed that up to 1,400 students in the Hamilton County school system...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

