Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
3 charged with series of break-ins along Alabama/Georgia line
RAINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Multiple law enforcement agencies in Georgia and Alabama have been investigating a series of burglaries of autos and storage units since September. Trenton, Summerville, Rainsville and Fort Payne were all involved. Now three people from Rainsville have been arrested. Dade County’s interest began with reports...
WTVCFOX
Legal feud between Hamilton County Mayor and Attorney continues, despite pushes to stop it
Hamilton County, Tenn. — Despite the Hamilton County Commission's best efforts to put the legal feud between Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on hold, it seems the County Mayor is pressing forward with his goal of removing Taylor as the county's attorney. Wednesday. November 30th, Mayor...
allongeorgia.com
Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring
Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
wrganews.com
911 Call Hoax locks down Schools across the State of Georgia
On Wednesday morning the Cartersville Police Department received a call about an active shooter situation at Cartersville High School. The Cartersville Police responded immediately and the school enacted a lockdown procedure. Officers ensured the safety of the school before giving an all-clear. Apparently fake 911 calls regarding school shooters had been made across Georgia that same morning. In Floyd County, Model area schools were also under temporary building lockdown as a precautionary measure. After an investigation by Floyd law enforcement, no credible threat was found at any Floyd County Schools. Other schools all across the state initiated lockdowns on campuses and increased their law enforcement presence. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called the 911 false calls across the state “acts of domestic terrorism” and said the FBI is actively investigating.
WTVC
Chattanooga Police confirm Jasmine Pace's remains found on Suck Creek Road Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police confirm that the human remains they found on Suck Creek Road Thursday are those of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Hours earlier her stepfather called to tell us he'd been informed that her body was found. Not only family and friends devastated, but our community...
WDEF
Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
WDEF
Adventure Cycling Association announces East Tennessee trail
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Adventure Cycling Association has designated two new U.S. Bicycle Routes in the country, including one that goes right through our area. The USBR 21 trail through East Tennessee begins at the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park on the Kentucky boarder and drops through Knoxville to Chattanooga.
WTVCFOX
Murray County School Administrator arrested for child molestation says GBI
Murray County, Ga. — UPDATE: We reached out to the Murray County School system for a comment on this situation. They say Dr. Rachelle Terry has been placed on administrative leave with pay. We've obtained her mugshot. Murray County school says her contract with them keeps Terry on paid...
fox5atlanta.com
Hoax calls regarding gunmen on campuses put several Georgia schools on lockdown
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement in several Georgia cities responded to false threats of violence on school campuses. Two of those hoaxes impacted metro Atlanta Schools. A large law enforcement presence converged at Cartersville High School on Wednesday in response to a threat that’s suspected to be part of a chain of hoax threats across Georgia.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
wrganews.com
Rome Christmas Parade Postponed until Thursday
Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Downtown Rome Christmas Parade will now start Thursday night at 6:30 PM. Mary Hardin Thornton has been awarded the title of Grand Marshal this year and will be leading the “Joys of Christmas” themed parade. The parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade ever. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
WDEF
Troopers looking for driver who ran into motorcyclist last night
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Georgia State Troopers are looking for the driver who hit and killed a motorcyclist Tuesday night in Catoosa County. They say the crash happened on GA 2 around 8:45 PM. Investigators say that 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended his...
WTVC
Former Hamilton Co. DA files motion for evicted Budgetel residents to get their belongings
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Former Hamilton County DA Neal Pinkston is filing a motion requesting that the current DA Coty Wamp allow two evicted Budgetel residents to go and get their personal belongings from the closed down motel. The motion is requesting that Ruby Williamson and her fiancé Emmanuel...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Police Announce Arrest for Homicide in the Case of Jasmine Pace
Jasmine Pace, a twenty-two-year-old woman and student at Chattanooga State Community College has been missing since last Tuesday and Jason Chen, a UTC student, has now been charged with first-degree homicide in connection to the case according to Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. Jasmine’s last known location was Chen’s...
weisradio.com
Trion Man Indicted on Charges of Child Molestation
A 34-year-old Trion, Georgia man has been indicted on charges of child molestation by the Chattooga County Grand Jury. Randall Duane Craig, Jr. will be facing those charges in Chattooga County Superior Court. Craig was arrested in June of this year on charges that he molested a ten-year-old child at...
WBIR
Update: Chattanooga police find body of Jasmine Pace in Suck Creek Road area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Dec. 1): Chattanooga police said they found the body of a missing Chattanooga woman in the Suck Creek Road area on Thursday. A family member told Local 3 News, a sister station of WBIR in Chattanooga, the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace has been found.
WDEF
Sequatchie County drug bust
DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sequatchie County Sheriff announces a drug bust from Sunday. He says deputy David Layne stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Fredonia Road and discovered much more. — Over 41 grams of meth. — 40 suspected fentanyl pills. — suspected marijuana. — Over...
WDEF
Catoosa drug suspect also charged as Fentanyl dealer in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA/RINGGOLD (WDEF) – Officials with Hamilton and Catoosa counties say they have a drug dealer in common. Hamilton County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a suspect wanted in neighboring Catoosa County on drug charges last week. But in the process, they say they found evidence that Anthony Ladarin Ward was...
hotelnewsresource.com
Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown, a five-story, extended-stay hotel with 124 suites in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. MCR also has the opportunity to create additional value through (i) converting 13,000 square feet of underutilized ground-floor space into additional guest rooms, retail or meeting space and (ii) monetizing the property’s large, 2.2-acre site offering excess development potential in a prime downtown location. This is the company’s fifth hotel in Tennessee.
WDEF
Amount of Homeless Students on the Rise
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- It’s been two weeks since the evictions at the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge.But even before that event, homelessness among students in Hamilton County was on the rise. According to Duoloyi Ministries, it is believed that up to 1,400 students in the Hamilton County school system...
Comments / 0