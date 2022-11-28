ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 6

stuck in Milwaukee
3d ago

wtf he should have been in jail the Milwaukee court system is why reckless driving is happening today this dude should not even be seeing the light of day for at least 5 to 10 years

Reply(2)
6
Troy Hawkins
3d ago

Why doesn't a judge just put him in jail for a year or two? hmm 🤔

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alleged police officer impersonator nabbed in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer by having and using a car that was outfitted like a real law enforcement squad. Daniel Nelson told FOX6 News he is not trying to pass himself off as anything other than what he is: a minister. However, the cops don't see it that way.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail death, family says officer 'didn't even look'

MILWAUKEE - The family of a man found dead in the Milwaukee County Jail in June said now, five months later, they're finally getting some answers as to exactly what happened. Loved ones say 21-year-old Brieon Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney met with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office Thursday, Dec. 1. They said surveillance video showed a correctional officer pass by Green's cell as he was taking his own life.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Road police chase

Police released dashcam video from a recent pursuit down Mayfair Road that ended in a crash and arrest. (Courtesy: Wauwatosa Police Department)
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; woman wounded near 41st and Custer

MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 41st and Custer on Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police are searching for the shooter. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash at 30th and Capitol, 2 dead

MILWAUKEE - Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday night, Nov. 30 near 30th and Capitol. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. "I was looking out the window and there was a car coming from straight across there," said Marcus Blade. "The other car swerved and hit the tree, so I jumped down the stairs."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting; 19-year-old man arrested

RACINE, Wis. - A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a June 2 shooting at a Racine cemetery has been arrested. The shooting happened at Graceland Cemetery during a funeral for Da'Shontay King. On Nov. 28 the Racine Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, COP Unit and Racine County Sheriff Department...
RACINE, WI
wlip.com

Man Wanted For Multiple Alleged Crimes Arrested

MILWAUKEE , WI (WLIP)–An area man wanted for several alleged crimes-including in connection with the death of a woman-has been arrested. Timothy Olson was taken into custody after he was spotted in Franklin Tuesday morning. Olson is a person of interest in the death of a South Milwaukee woman...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtaq.com

Suspects In Multiple Crimes Fished Out Of The River

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two men were pulled from the Fond du Lac river and arrested after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. It all started just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when Fond du Lac police officers were put on alert for a reported stolen 2023 Land Rover Defender coming into the area from Menasha.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 apparent shooting; lanes reopen from 68th to Hawley

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the westbound lanes of I-94 from Hawley Road to 68th Street have reopened to traffic on Wednesday evening, Nov. 30. Officials said deputies had been searching for evidence following an apparent shooting from one vehicle into another. No injuries were reported.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy