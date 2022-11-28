ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker Administration Announces Highly Effective, New HIV Treatment to be Available in Illinois in 2023

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today on World AIDS Day that a new, long-acting HIV treatment called Cabenuva will become available to thousands of people in Illinois starting in January 2023. The injectable medication, which is being added to the list of treatments that are available through the State’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP), is administered once a month or every other month and replaces oral medications that need to be taken daily.
Update On Deer Donation Program In Interview With Michelle Fombelle And Meredith Probst

The Illinois Deer Donation Program is a new initiative to get fresh meat into food pantries, and the project has come a long way from where it was when we first spoke with Michelle and Meredith about it back in July. Funding for the project has finally come through, and it has helped jump-start a highly popular program for deer hunters and processors alike.
Gov. Pritzker, Obama Foundation, and State Lawmakers Dedicate Historical Marker to Commemorate President Obama’s Presidential Announcement

Marker located on lawn of Old State Capitol in Springfield. Today, Governor Pritzker, representatives from the Obama Foundation and the Old State Capitol Foundation, state lawmakers, and community members dedicated a historical marker on the grounds of the Old State Capitol in Springfield to commemorate President Barack Obama’s momentous 2007 and 2008 presidential campaign announcements from the building’s lawn.
IL Freedom Caucus Calls For End Of Consent Calendar In Illinois House Of Representatives

The Illinois Freedom Caucus is calling for an end to the Consent Calendar which enables the House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote. The Consent Calendar is a list of bills bundled together and voted on in one roll call vote. The list of bills includes ceremonial legislation such as measures to change the name of roads to honor members of the community, but the list also includes substantive legislation. The Illinois Freedom Caucus is issuing the following statement on the need to end the Consent Calendar.
Ameren Illinois Launches Energy Care Plan To Help Customers Manage Winter Heating Bills

In response to continued high energy prices, Ameren Illinois is introducing a package of energy efficiency solutions, flexible payment programs, and financial options to help its customers manage their energy costs during the heating season. “Our customers count on us every day to deliver the electricity and natural gas they...

