3 Daily Fantasy Football Players to Avoid in Week 13
We have a lot of pieces on numberFire geared toward helping you figure out which players you should roster in your DFS contests on FanDuel, but an important aspect of the DFS process is figuring out who you shouldn't play. Narrowing down your list of potential plays by avoiding those...
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Mavericks at Pistons (12/1/22)
In a traditional FanDuel NBA lineup, you have a $60,000 salary cap to roster nine players. The salary cap is the same in the single-game setup, but the lineup requirements are different. You select five players of any position. One of your players will be your MVP, whose FanDuel points...
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young's status is currently in the air after he experienced right shoulder soreness. Expect Aaron Holiday to see more minutes versus a Denver unit allowing 49.1 FanDuel points per game to points guards.
Leonard Fournette (hip) logs full Buccaneers practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) practiced in full on Thursday. Fournette didn't play Week 12 after being listed as a limited participant in all three practices last week, but Thursday's full session puts him on track to play on Monday night versus the New Orleans Saints. Rachaad White is still expected to lead the backfield ahead of Fournette in what will likely be around a 60-40 split.
Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
Justin Holiday (health protocols) out for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Holiday remains in the NBA's health protocols and will not play against Denver on Friday. His next chance to return will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Holiday is averaging...
Heat's Nikola Jovic (foot) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jovic is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. Haywood Highsmith (ankle) is probable. Jovic is averaging 12.4 FanDuel points per game this season.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 12/2/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Kevin Love (thumb) doubtful for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Love is still recovering from his right thumb fracture. While he is progressing, his doubtful tag implies a return is still at least a little bit away. Our models currently project...
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Friday projection includes 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds,...
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 12/2/22: Can the Cavaliers and Suns Cover as Double-Digit Favorites?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Nets' T.J. Warren (foot) off injury report for Friday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (foot) is not included on the injury report for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Warren has been removed from the injury report and has a chance to make his season debut against Toronto on Friday. Our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against the Raptors.
Jarrett Allen (back) out again Friday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Allen will miss another game due to the lower back contusion suffered last week. Now, he'll miss yet another contest as a result. Expect another start down low for Mamadi Diakite. In 17...
Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (knee) active on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dosunmu will play on Wednesday night despite being listed with knee soreness. In 26.5 expected minutes, our models project Dosunmu to score 19.0 FanDuel points. Dosunmu's projection includes 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
Dennis Schroder (personal) questionable for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder (personal) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Schroder is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday for personal reasons. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Schroder's Friday projection includes 12.1 points, 3.2...
Bucks' Serge Ibaka (illness) out on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Serge Ibaka (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ibaka is dealing with an illness and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Hornets on Saturday. Ibaka is averaging 8.9 FanDuel points per game...
Lakers' Troy Brown Jr. (foot) available Friday
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. (foot) has been upgraded to available for Friday versus the Denver Broncos. Brown is expected to return to the starting lineup after missing last game due to foot soreness. Dennis Schroder (personal) is out Friday, so Brown will likely take his spot alongside the other starters. He's averaging 7.8 points and 4.9 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game this season.
Jalen Suggs (ankle) out again Friday for Orlando
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will not play Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Suggs is still dealing with his right ankle soreness that has kept him out recently. He'll remain out Friday night, and there's no indication when he'll be ready to return to the court. Expect another start for Markelle Fultz.
