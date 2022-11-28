Read full article on original website
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
WANE-TV
6 state-funded art murals debut in northeast Indiana
(WANE) — Local organizations across Indiana recently completed over 40 state-funded public art murals, including six in northeast Indiana. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation provided the funding by offering a matching grant of up to $5,000. The organization handed out more than $200,000 in May. “These public art projects...
WISH-TV
Warm November in Indy; December predicted to be below normal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a relatively warm November across Indianapolis. Temperatures were up and down for the month but mainly up. The warmest temperature was on Nov. 4 when the mercury rose to 76. The temperature bottomed out to 13 on the Nov. 20. We ended the month with an average high around 44 degrees, which is about a degree above normal.
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Trooper vehicle in Northwest Indiana struck for 8th time this year
For the 8th time, this year, an Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights were activated. It was around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Trooper Riley Hieb was inside his vehicle along eastbound I-80/94 at the scene of an earlier crash just involving a semi and a car. That’s when an SUV, driven by Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, of Lake Station, rear ended his police car.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
fox32chicago.com
States issue inflation-relief payments, including Illinois and Indiana
CHICAGO - At least 20 states have issued inflation-relief payments as Americans continue to struggle with soaring prices. Illinois and Indiana issued one-time rebates earlier this year. States are also offering expanded tax credits. Americans continue to face crippling inflation this holiday season. Prices rose 7.7 percent year-over-year in October.
WNDU
Public gives input on U.S. 30 project
HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is asking residents for input on how to “ProPEL” the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors forward. INDOT held a meeting at Oregon-Davis High School Wednesday to talk about a project area that includes U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth.
I Visited the Indiana State Museum For the First Time In 25 Years -- It Blew Me Away
Like most children growing up in Indiana, I visited theIndiana State Museum on a fourth-grade field trip. In the ensuing 25 years, I've become an avid traveler, visiting museums around the United States and abroad. However, I had not returned to the Indiana State Museum until this month.
Indiana Daily Student
Kaitlin Peterson parts ways with Indiana women’s basketball
Sophomore point guard Kaitlin Peterson is departing the Indiana women’s basketball team, a team spokesman told the Hoosier Network. Coming out of high school in Eufaula, Alabama, Peterson was ranked the No. 41 overall recruit by All Star Girls Report and No. 54 overall by Prospects Nation. As a...
Time running out to become a millionaire
One person only has 15 days to claim their position as Indiana's next millionaire.
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal after I-469 crash near Dupont
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash along the northern half of Interstate 469 had traffic moving slowly and one eastbound lane closed, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). INDOT’s Trafficwise website reported a crash on I-469 between Clinton Street and St. Joe Road has the right...
Nearly all Indiana coal power plants polluting groundwater
Nearly all Indiana coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater, according to information released in a new report from two nonprofits, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The report shows improper storage of waste material from coal-fired power plants is causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination at 91%...
WRBI Radio
UPDATE: Closures rescheduled for railroad work on S.R. 3 near Greensburg
— Central Railroad of Indiana plans to implement directional closures of State Road 3 at the previous railroad crossing south of State Road 46 starting on or after Wednesday, December 7 near Greensburg. Southbound State Road 3 will close first for approximately one week, followed by northbound State Road 3.
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
indianapublicradio.org
A variable harvest turns out mostly positive for Indiana farmers
Despite challenges like increased input costs and a hot summer, harvests across Indiana ended up being profitable for many farmers. The price of fertilizer and diesel weighed down what could have been another record year in agriculture. The state saw crop yields vary greatly between regions thanks to diverse weather patterns. Harvests ranged from the best crop some farmers have ever had to others having their worst year yet.
WANE-TV
Health plans, Super Shot partner for free flu shots and coats
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Super Shot partnered with several health plans to provide seasonal flu, COVID-19 and childhood immunizations as well as free winter coats for children during a walk-in vaccine event Wednesday. Indiana’s Managed Care Health Plans, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, CareSource, MDwise and Managed...
WANE-TV
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls. More than 25 million people will be at risk...
WISH-TV
Moon Drops Distillery opens in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Leaders in Hancock County are celebrating an economic milestone. Moon Drops Distillery, the county’s first distillery, hosted a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday at its new facility, 738 W. Broadway St. The company will offer leaders an exclusive tour inside its facility and tasting room at...
WANE-TV
Flu claims eight lives in Tijuana and Northern Baja California
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Baja California health officials have reported 222 severe flu cases in the state along with eight deaths, mostly in the city of Tijuana where a cold wave is gripping the region. “We’ve noticed an increase in cases,” said Adrián Medina Amarillas, Baja’s Secretary of Health....
Person rescued from trench at construction site on Indy's east side
Fire crews are currently working to rescue a person who got stuck in a trench at a construction site on the city's east side, an official says.
