Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
thisweekinworcester.com
City of Worcester Hiring Snow Plows for Winter Season
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is hiring snow plowing equipment for the upcoming winter season. The starting rate is $95/hour. Last year, the first accumulating snowfall of the season happened in the first week of December. Anyone interested in applying to plow for the City of Worcester this winter,...
Mountain Road, connecting Easthampton and Holyoke, closed Thursday, Friday
Mountain Road’s Route 141, the Mount Tom shoulder passageway that connects Easthampton and Holyoke, will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday for maintenance. Easthampton police said Department of Public Works crew members will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
Ilah Cibis Jewelry to open ‘immersive shopping experience’ in Worcester’s Canal District
A local jeweler will soon be opening a new studio in Worcester, offering unique designs as well as an “immersive shopping experience.”. Ilah Cibis, owner of Ilah Cibis Jewelry, has owned a small custom jewelry studio in Sudbury for 16 years, but in March, she started selling her own designs online. She said she is hoping to open the new studio at 218 Franklin St. in February.
NECN
What Kind of Weather Should We Expect in December? Here's the Monthly Forecast
The first weekday of a new month always brings a look ahead to the monthly forecast in our morning show on NBC10 Boston, simulcast on NECN, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and with Dec. 1 the start of not only a new month, but also a new season, there’s plenty of attention on the upcoming forecast.
La Central Bakery and Cafe holds grand opening in downtown Worcester
A new bakery that mixes Puerto Rican and Mexican cuisine is officially open for business in downtown Worcester. La Central Bakery and Cafe held a soft opening on Oct. 14, and since then, has built up a loyal following from downtown workers and widespread city residents alike. “We’ve gotten support...
thisweekinworcester.com
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - December 1
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
worcestermag.com
stART at the Station holiday market to take over Union Station
The 15th stART at the Station market will set up shop at Union Station from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, with more than 130 vendors ready to sell their creations. According to a Nov. 28 press release from stART on the Street, which organizes the market, the products on sale at the festival will include clothing, jewelry, soap, candles, and various holiday-themed items. The Facebook event page for the festival also advertises food and drinks from BirchTree Bread Company.
Tree branch in Longmeadow falls on power lines, causes power outage (video)
A tree branch that fell on power lines Wednesday night caused some residents in the town to be without power, Eversource confirmed. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. which caused an outage affecting 1900 customers. Power was later restored 45 minutes later, Eversource told MassLive. The tree branch was caught...
whdh.com
Crash on I-90 in Westborough causes delays, injuries
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound caused delays and injuries Wednesday night, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The crash happened near the 107 mile marker. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or how serious their injuries are.
WCVB
Supply chain issues keeping hundreds out of Worcester high-rise following Thanksgiving fire
WORCESTER, Mass. — Hundreds of people forced from their apartments early Thanksgiving morning after a fire in the electrical room of a Worcester, Massachusetts, high-rise building have still not been allowed to return home. Worcester firefighters responded to the fire in an electrical room of the Plumley Village High...
Family Friendly Ice-Skating Returns To Downtown Worcester
WORCESTER – As temperatures start to drop and the holiday season quickly approaches, The Oval Ice-Skating Rink, brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, is set to reopen for public skating on Friday, December 2 at 4:30 p.m. The opening will take place during the city’s...
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
worcestermag.com
Socks the fox remembered and missed at Worcester's EcoTarium
Call him that lovable redhead. Wildlife often endure the school of hard knocks, but for Socks, a male red fox, his 13-year career at the EcoTarium as an animal ambassador brought many creature comforts. He surely earned his perks. By all accounts, he did his job exceptionally well, helping humans...
NECN
As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power
With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000 square foot indoor facility.
Unofficial gathering Saturday marks 23rd anniversary of loss of 'Worcester 6'
WORCESTER — Saturday marks the 23rd anniversary of the Worcester Cold Storage & Warehouse fire, one of the darkest days in the history of the city. Six firefighters perished in the massive blaze at the abandoned warehouse at 266 Franklin St. Although no formal ceremony is planned, firefighters and members of the public are...
Man escorted off MBTA after his pet rat was sitting on his shoulder, police say
A man had to be escorted off an MBTA bus after his pet rat was sitting on his shoulder, police said. MBTA Transit Police said a police officer responded to a disturbance on an MBTA bus at Jackson Square around 5 p.m. Thursday. They said they found a 56-year-old man who had his pet rat sitting on his shoulder.
As Family Health Center closes Southbridge branches, officials fear Harrington Hospital overload
Southbridge Town Councilor Jasmin Rivas’s mother only got a notification about two weeks ago that her dental practice, Family Health Center-Southbridge Family Dental Care, would be closing on Dec. 1. Rivas herself only learned of the closure sooner because Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera reached out and notified...
Hit and run on Chicopee Street Wednesday
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Chicopee Street Wednesday night, the second deadly crash this week.
