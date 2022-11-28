ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thisweekinworcester.com

City of Worcester Hiring Snow Plows for Winter Season

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is hiring snow plowing equipment for the upcoming winter season. The starting rate is $95/hour. Last year, the first accumulating snowfall of the season happened in the first week of December. Anyone interested in applying to plow for the City of Worcester this winter,...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Ilah Cibis Jewelry to open ‘immersive shopping experience’ in Worcester’s Canal District

A local jeweler will soon be opening a new studio in Worcester, offering unique designs as well as an “immersive shopping experience.”. Ilah Cibis, owner of Ilah Cibis Jewelry, has owned a small custom jewelry studio in Sudbury for 16 years, but in March, she started selling her own designs online. She said she is hoping to open the new studio at 218 Franklin St. in February.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - December 1

In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

stART at the Station holiday market to take over Union Station

The 15th stART at the Station market will set up shop at Union Station from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, with more than 130 vendors ready to sell their creations. According to a Nov. 28 press release from stART on the Street, which organizes the market, the products on sale at the festival will include clothing, jewelry, soap, candles, and various holiday-themed items. The Facebook event page for the festival also advertises food and drinks from BirchTree Bread Company.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Crash on I-90 in Westborough causes delays, injuries

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound caused delays and injuries Wednesday night, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The crash happened near the 107 mile marker. There is no word on how many people were involved in the crash or how serious their injuries are.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Socks the fox remembered and missed at Worcester's EcoTarium

Call him that lovable redhead. Wildlife often endure the school of hard knocks, but for Socks, a male red fox, his 13-year career at the EcoTarium as an animal ambassador brought many creature comforts. He surely earned his perks. By all accounts, he did his job exceptionally well, helping humans...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power

With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
