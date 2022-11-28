Read full article on original website
B&B Spoilers For December 2: Steffy Vows Consequences For Thomas
The B&B spoilers for Friday, December 2, 2022, tease romantic rivals encountering each other and a brother and sister imploding. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s happening next. The B&B Spoilers Highlights. The whole quicky wedding at the Forrester mansion did not happen, which surprises...
B&B Recap For November 30: Ridge Spills Thomas’s Sordid Tale To Brooke
The B&B recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, sees a wrong righted…or at least explained. Whether or not the messenger will be forgiven, and the matter swept under the rug, remains to be seen. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) dipped out of his wedding...
GH Spoilers For December 2: Carly And Nina Rush To Save Willow
GH spoilers for Friday, December 2, 2022, reveal medical woes, new friends, anger at Pentonville, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) finally looks sick again and it’s the first time since she...
B&B Spoilers for December 5: Finn Has A Very, Very Bad Feeling
B&B spoilers for Monday, December 5, 2022, promise everyone’s favorite doctor taking center stage as he stumbles upon a curious scene that makes the hairs on the back of his neck stand on end. B&B Spoilers Highlights. The Forrester family drama has everyone on alert. Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline...
Y&R Spoilers For December 1: Nikki Makes A Big Discovery About Phyllis
The Y&R spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, tease a shaky alliance getting shakier, exes growing closer through remembering the past, and one mom doing a lot of damage control. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s coming up. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Nikki Newman (Melody...
Should Brooke Logan Take Ridge Back on Bold and the Beautiful?
Brooke Logan understands that we all make mistakes in life but her ex-husband Ridge Forrester has made a colossal boo-boo on The Bold and the Beautiful. Ridge not only dumped Brooke without having all the facts but he made a beeline to the altar with ex-wife Taylor Hayes. Brooke Logan...
GH Spoilers For The Week of December 5: Fakers, Schemes, and Sabotage
The GH spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease internal debate, purposeful sabotage, and so much more. You won’t want to miss this all-new week. Having lost what little ground he gained with Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), as well as the multi-million-dollar fortune that he stood to inherit as Leopold Taub’s supposed heir, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) comes to seriously regret his decision to conceal his natural connection to Mac Scorpio (John J. York).
Mix It Up: Do Dante Falconeri and Sam McCall Need Some GH Problems?
Sam McCall and Dante Falconeri are so, so very happy on General Hospital. They’re living together. Their kids presumably get along…off-screen. He’s busy investigating Lucy Coe’s “murder” and Anna Devane’s framing, she’s…also doing something. So everything is great! Which, in soap land, means boring. Do they need some obstacles to spice things up?
DAYS Spoilers For the Week of December 5: Taunts, Anger, and Shocks
The DAYS spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease two miserable individuals basking in each other’s company, harsh accusations, harsher truths, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. After running into each other at the...
What’s With These Young and the Restless Pointless Sick Kid Stories?
Everyone in the real world knows that having a sick kid is an inconvenience, so we’re not saying it should be any different on The Young and the Restless. But, in the real world, kids get sick for no reason (though inevitably in the middle of the night right before a major morning presentation at work, but that’s just how it goes).
DAYS Recap For December 1: Melinda Tells Shawn To Arrest Paulina
The DAYS recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022, sees a perverse form of justice being served, condemnation leveled, and a friendship strengthened. In this episode, Paulina Price Carver (Jackée Harry) paid the price for her interference, Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) spoke her peace, holier than thou, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) tore a strip off Nicole Walker Soon-To-No-Longer-Be-Hernandez (Arianne Zucker), and Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) confided her secret to Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Y&R’s Conner Floyd And Melissa Ordway Get Testy Over Chance & Abby Split
Chance Chancellor and Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor are likely splitting up on The Young and the Restless. Recently, their portrayers, Conner Floyd and Melissa Ordway, got a little testy, albeit playfully, amid their on-screen alter ego’s split. Conner Floyd Advertises Chance’s Tinder Profile. Floyd shared the Y&R video...
Dollar Bill Spencer Should Turn to This B&B Woman Next
Bill Spencer isn’t used to taking no for an answer on The Bold and the Beautiful, but both Brooke Logan and Katie Logan have said that they’re not interested in having a romantic future with the media mogul. The problem is that Bill isn’t used to being alone.
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of December 5: Danger, Threats, and Betrayal
The Y&R spoilers for December 5 – December 9, 2022, tease an elementary deduction, a potent plot thickening, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. On his way to visit Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) spies Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), beating a hasty retreat and immediately smells a rat. The state of Sally’s room, not to mention the woman herself, leaves Nick to conclude that shenanigans are afoot, and Sally cops to spending the night with her ex.
DAYS Spoilers For December 2: Chad’s Jealous of Stephanie and Alex
The DAYS spoilers for Friday, December 2, 2022, tease the stuffing down of jealous feelings, an offer of aid, double trouble, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Despite telling Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) point blank — not to mention...
DAYS Spoilers for December 1: Eric and Nicole Have a Huge Fight
The DAYS spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, tease the tee-up to a huge fight, the taking of a jailed one to task, and much-needed support being lent. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Now that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) knows...
B&B Recap For December 1: Like Kelly Taylor, Brooke Logan Chooses Herself
The B&B recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022, finds Brooke Logan, after all these years, suddenly, inexplicably growing a backbone. In this episode, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) put Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in a bit of a spot, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) got well and truly on Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) nerves, and Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) having a major difference of opinion. Now, let’s take a deeper look into what went on.
GH Spoilers For December 5: Is Sonny About To Learn New Things About Dex?
GH spoilers for Monday, December 5, 2022, reveal dangerous lies, big life plans, curious minds, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Apparently, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) doesn’t seem to care what Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) wants...
GH Spoilers Speculation: Selina Wu Guards A Secret From Her Past
GH spoilers have been promising us for years that we’d learn more about the mysterious and magnificent Selina Wu. Those hints have been few and far between. Until yesterday, when she just might have accidentally let us know something she wouldn’t want us to know. (That is, if she’s aware she’s been watched by a few million people on a daily basis.)
B&B Spoilers For December 1: Deacon Sharpe Antagonizes Bill Spencer
The B&B spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, bring an argument, antagonization, and a major decision. You won’t want to miss out on what’s happening next. Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) argue about the chaos that erupted in their family. He, no doubt, is furious that his sister spilled the beans on his plot to reunite their parents. For Thomas, the ends justified the means, but it seems that nobody else quite buys that. In fact, many people think Thomas never really reformed and has been pretending recently.
