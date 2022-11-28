Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates
The Denver Broncos season has been a miserable failure, despite the addition of former Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson. It wasn’t supposed to go like this. A lot of people thought the Broncos were going to be Super Bowl contenders; that they were simply a quarterback away from making a run. So much for that. […] The post Russell Wilson has lost faith of multiple Broncos teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeVonta Smith gets a crucial injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 13 matchup vs. Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles now have a minor injury concern regarding wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The second-year wideout was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury. He then went on to feature in the team’s scheduled practice session on Thursday, although he was a limited participant on the day. The Eagles now have […] The post DeVonta Smith gets a crucial injury update ahead of Eagles’ Week 13 matchup vs. Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills
The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury. Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts did not have the best luck against Pennsylvania teams the last two weeks as they lost to both the Eagles and the Steelers. The Colts will try to halt that two-game slide as they face the Dallas Cowboys on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will potentially give them some separation from the Jacksonville Jaguars and still keep them in second place in the AFC South. Here are our Colts Week 13 predictions as they take on the Cowboys.
Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned
The Buffalo Bills will in fact be without star pass-rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games. The veteran was placed on the IR Thursday, but there is optimism he’ll play again before the regular season concludes. Via Alaina Getzenberg: “The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least […] The post Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. 49ers
On the heels of a convincing home win over the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins are now set to square off with the San Francisco 49ers for what is one of the most-anticipated matchups of Week 13. As was the case last year, the Dolphins are riding a much-needed winning streak in the second half […] The post Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants coach Brian Daboll breaks silence on Odell Beckham Jr. visit
The New York Giants are among three teams that are openly vying for Odell Beckham Jr.’s services. The enigmatic wide receiver announced his traveling schedule earlier this week, with stops at the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Beckham Jr.’s first stop was with his former team, the Giants. He met with team […] The post Giants coach Brian Daboll breaks silence on Odell Beckham Jr. visit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen, Bills are Bill Belichick’s Kryptonite after record-setting win vs. Patriots
The New England Patriots, led by Bill Belichick, have always been one of the best teams in the NFL. Since the turn of the century, which coincides with Belichick’s first season as head coach, the Patriots have only missed missed the postseason four times. However, it seems as if the franchise is on its downturn, and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are helping push them downwards into an even more precipitous fall.
Deion Sanders rumored to be picking between 3 schools
Deion Sanders was destined to receive no shortage of attention from programs following his strong season with Jackson State football. Kevin O’Donnell of FOX13 reports that Sanders’ coach decision has come down to 3 schools. “Deion Sanders has been telling recruits he will be at a school on Sunday. Decision appears to be down to […] The post Deion Sanders rumored to be picking between 3 schools appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s pending Cowboys visit gets preview from Mike McCarthy
It’s getting to the point where if the Dallas Cowboys don’t land Odell Beckham Jr., it’ll be somewhat disappointing given how active their side has been in trying to make it happen. With Beckham expected to pay a visit to the Cowboys brass on Monday, head coach...
REPORT: Drew Brees ‘fine’ after viral marketing video made it seem like he got struck by lightning
Was Drew Breesreally struck by lightning in a terrible accident? That’s certainly what it looked like to those viewing a viral video that recently surfaced on social media. However, Brees is reportedly ‘fine’ and was not struck by lightning in what has turned out to be a very poorly done marketing stunt, according to New Orleans Saints beat writer Nick Underhill.
Stefon Diggs shows ownership of Patriots, joining Marvin Harrison on exclusive list
Stefon Diggs is amazing. Every Buffalo Bills fan and fantasy owner of the wide receiver will tell you that. On Thursday, he added yet another highlight to his already long list of highlights this season with a touchdown score against the New England Patriots on the road. With his touchdown in the second quarter of […] The post Stefon Diggs shows ownership of Patriots, joining Marvin Harrison on exclusive list appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers get worrying Deebo Samuel update ahead of Week 13 clash with Dolphins
It appears that the San Francisco 49ers may be without a key offensive weapon in Week 13. Star playmaker Deebo Samuel’s current status is up in the air. “Deebo Samuel officially did not practice in Thursday’s rain for the 49ers. He’d been limited on Wednesday.”. After being...
Bill Belichick at loss for words over Patriots’ offensive woes vs. Bills
FOXBOROUGH — It didn’t go down the same way that it did in the playoffs in January, but the New England Patriots were on the wrong end of another beatdown from the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, losing 24-10. A week after it looked like they might have turned the page on offense, the Patriots took […] The post Bill Belichick at loss for words over Patriots’ offensive woes vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Watson sounds off amid three-game hot streak for Packers
After a rough start to his rookie year, Green Bay Packers rookie Christian Watson is starting to find his groove. Over the last three games, the second-round wide-out is starting to show why he was picked that highly by his team. Despite having only four receptions per game, Watson has made all of his catches count, scoring six touchdowns in the same frame.
Patriots’ Marcus Jones reveals how his touchdown play came about
FOXBOROUGH — In an evening full of frustration and disappointment for the New England Patriots, there was one pleasant surprise: rookie cornerback Marcus Jones. The youngster made one of the more impressive plays of the game when he scored a 48-yard touchdown on a screen pass in his first NFL offensive snap in the 24-10 […] The post Patriots’ Marcus Jones reveals how his touchdown play came about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Eagles
In a Week 13 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles, all eyes will be on two of the NFL’s best running teams. Ahead of the Titans – Eagles matchup, we will be giving our Titans Week 13 predictions. Heading into this game, the Titans currently find themselves at 7-4 and first in […] The post Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
