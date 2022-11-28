A chance to rub elbows with the best – and spend some time with Tiger Woods – has brought many top PGA Tour players to The Bahamas for the 2022 Hero World Challenge. This unofficial event features 20 players, with three reigning major champions and the best available players from the world rankings joined by two sponsor exemptions. Woods was scheduled to compete, but he has been sidelined by plantar fasciitis, Sepp Straka was tapped to take his place. That means 18 of the world's top 30 players will be in action this week, led by No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion. He will be joined by fellow 2022 major champs Justin Thomas (PGA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (U.S. Open), as well as former major winners Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Shane Lowry. Viktor Hovland returns as the defending champion after going 18 under to beat Scheffler by one stroke last year. Morikawa lost his chance to take over the world's No. 1 ranking with a victory in 2021 by blowing a six-stroke lead after 54 holes.

