Golf Channel
'He can't walk any faster': Jon Rahm details being on the clock with Tiger Woods Sunday at Masters
NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods has delicately made his way around Albany this week with a focus on hosting the Hero World Challenge after a bout with plantar fasciitis in his right foot led him to withdraw from the competition. The late WD put the 46-year-old’s season in perspective.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm COMES OUT SWINGING for LIV Golf as he defends Phil Mickelson
Jon Rahm came out swinging in defence of LIV Golf before Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge, suggesting the players should be "thankful" the controversial series happened as he defended Phil Mickelson. When Rahm was asked about LIV Golf in February when the series was very much in its infancy, the...
CBS Sports
2022 Hero World Challenge picks, predictions, best bets, odds, props: Top rated PGA expert says back Jon Rahm
A chance to rub elbows with the best – and spend some time with Tiger Woods – has brought many top PGA Tour players to The Bahamas for the 2022 Hero World Challenge. This unofficial event features 20 players, with three reigning major champions and the best available players from the world rankings joined by two sponsor exemptions. Woods was scheduled to compete, but he has been sidelined by plantar fasciitis, Sepp Straka was tapped to take his place. That means 18 of the world's top 30 players will be in action this week, led by No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion. He will be joined by fellow 2022 major champs Justin Thomas (PGA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (U.S. Open), as well as former major winners Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Shane Lowry. Viktor Hovland returns as the defending champion after going 18 under to beat Scheffler by one stroke last year. Morikawa lost his chance to take over the world's No. 1 ranking with a victory in 2021 by blowing a six-stroke lead after 54 holes.
SkySports
PGA Tour: Tommy Fleetwood two shots off Hero World Challenge lead | Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa among players tied at top
After rounds of 69, Hovland, Morikawa, South Korea's Joo-Hyung Kim and Austria's Sepp Straka lead at three-under, with the USA's Sam Burns one shot behind. Fleetwood, along with American duo Max Homa and Cameron Young, is two shots back. Straka was at his home in Alabama preparing for a big...
golfmagic.com
Xander Schauffele makes INSANE up-and-down on Hero World Challenge day one
Xander Schauffele hasn't played on the PGA Tour since the ZOZO Championship in October, and you could probably tell with some of the scores he recorded in the first round of the Hero World Challenge. He made a double-bogey on the 16th hole and bogeyed the final hole to card...
Golf Digest
LIV Golf's 2023 schedule is coming into focus
LIV Golf’s schedule for 2023 is close to being finalized, sources tell Golf Digest, and it’s a schedule that features visits to multiple former PGA Tour venues. The Saudi-backed circuit announced three tournament sites on Wednesday for its sophomore season. Those stops are El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico—which had been a tour host since 2007, with the World Wide Technology Championship (formerly the Mayakoba Golf Classic) played there earlier this month—Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore and Real Club Valderrama in Spain. LIV had previously announced that the Grange Golf Club in Australia will be on its calendar beginning next season.
Golfweek Senior Tournament of Champions underway at PGA National
With our calendars flipping to December, another senior amateur golf season is coming to a close. As the season winds to an end, one of the deepest fields of the season takes center stage at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Players from all over the country ranging in...
Golf Digest
2022 Hero World Challenge tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
The golf world was amped up for this week's Hero World Challenge, with its host, Tiger Woods, set to compete for the first time since his appearance in The 150th Open at St. Andrews in July. But then it's collective bubble was burst when Tiger tweeted out on Monday that he was withdrawing from the 20-player, no-cut event in the Bahamas due to a case of plantar fasciitis. (Here's hoping he will be rested up enough to play in The Match next week and the PNC Championship with son Charlie the following week.)
Golf Digest
Pro golf's best iron player this past season was on the LPGA Tour—and it wasn't even close
When debating the best iron players in golf today, there are always a few familiar names. Collin Morikawa. Justin Thomas. Hideki Matsuyama. Will Zalatoris. But while these usual suspects all have strong cases, one golfer stands out from the 2022 season. And she doesn't play on the PGA Tour. Of...
CBS Sports
2022 Hero World Challenge leaderboard, scores: Tom Kim shares lead three others with stars lurking in Bahamas
The best player of one generation had to bow out of the Hero World Challenge earlier this week, but the best player of another one, perhaps, leads the golf tournament after Round 1. Tiger Woods looked on from the television booth Thursday as Tom Kim shot a 3-under 69 to co-lead with Sepp Straka, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland after the first day of this stacked tournament in the Bahamas.
2022 Hero World Challenge Friday second-round tee times, TV and streaming info
Thanksgiving is in the rear-view mirror. Now it’s time to get back to some golf with the 2022 Hero World Challenge, where a $3.5 million check awaits the winner. The 20-man field, however, does not include tournament host Tiger Woods this year. On Monday, Woods withdrew but he is on hand for the festivities. Sepp Straka took his spot in the field, and he’s tied for the lead after the opening round.
GolfWRX
Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (December)
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @19.5) Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 621.JT Forged (5-9) Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-12F @52.5, 56-14F @57), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60.5 T, 60.5 K) Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic...
Tour Pros Get First Look At New 13th Hole At Augusta Ahead Of 2023 Masters
Kevin Kisner and Tony Finau among the first PGA Tour pros to give their verdicts on the lengthened 13th hole at Augusta
Golf Digest
1 crucial mistake that turns good rounds into bad rounds—and how to avoid it
Take a moment, right now, and visualize you playing a good round of golf. Your career-best round, even. What does it look like?. If you're like me, you're probably seeing yourself ripping drives down the middle of the fairway, flagging your irons and dropping putts from all over the place. But it's quite funny, but when you actually see a good round of golf being played, that's not what happens. I was reminded of this the other day, re-watching the highlights of Jordan Spieth's win from the RBC Heritage earlier this year, as one does.
