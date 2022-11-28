ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Users Brutally Mock Elon Musk For Trying To Shame Apple Into Advertising

By David Moye
 3 days ago

Elon Musk attempted to shame Apple into advertising on Twitter Monday, but only ended up getting mocked by the site’s users over his lack of understanding of free speech and successful persuasion techniques.

It seems Apple isn’t advertising as much on the social media platform since Musk took it over last month ― and neither are other major corporations.

In fact, 50 of the top 100 advertisers have either announced or seemingly stopped advertising on Twitter, according to Media Matters For America , which noted that “these advertisers have accounted for nearly $2 billion in spending on the platform since 2020, and over $750 million in advertising in 2022 alone.”

One reason for the post-Elon exodus may be the fact that racial slurs have soared on the platform since Musk purchased it, despite assurances from the platform that it had reduced hateful activity, the Associated Press reported .

Since many people use Apple computers, iPhones and iPads to post tweets, Musk thought Twitter was a natural place for the tech giant to advertise.

However, his approach at convincing the tech giant to restore its advertising seemed like an attempt to shame it into advertising:

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?”

It should be noted that the First Amendment says nothing about advertising on social media, it only guarantees that one won’t get arrested or charged just for engaging in nonviolent speech.

Although Apple hasn’t responded to Musk’s tweet, many Twitter users did. And they used the occasion to both brutally mock the tech mogul and to school him on what free speech really is.

One person suggested that “free speech” wasn’t really Musk’s concern, but that the tweet was “a preemptive shot” in case Apple yanks the app from its App Store because Twitter is violating the terms of service.

Another tweet Musk posted later in the day suggested that may be the case.

