WIBW
Thursday evening fire causes substantial damage to East Topeka residence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An east-side apartment house sustained substantial damage in a Thursday evening fire. The blaze was reported at 5:44 p.m. Thursday at a two-story home at 833 S.E. Chestnut. The location was just northeast of S.E. 10th Avenue and Branner. The first floor appeared to have sustained...
WIBW
National Suicide Lifeline non-operational, veterans encouraged to call crisis line
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the National Suicide Lifeline knocked offline, local veterans have been encouraged to call the Veterans Crisis Line directly. The Topeka VA Medical Center says that around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the National Suicide Lifeline - 988 - became non-operational. Callers who dial either the 988 number or the 1-800-273-8255 number are unable to reach the system.
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
WIBW
MTAA receives new fire-fighting truck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority has received its brand new firefighting truck. The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority says on Tuesday, Nov. 29, it received its brand new 2022 Rosenbauer Panther 6x6 aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck. MTAA noted that the new truck holds 3,170 gallons...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence homeowners fighting to build fire access road, citing ‘clear and present danger’
When Chris Sanders and Amanda Unruh bought their Lawrence home five years ago, they knew their historic property would need myriad renovations and repairs. They never imagined the long odyssey that would unfold in their quest to protect their family and home. The parents of two young children, the couple...
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
Topeka woman asks for community support while living with rare condition
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Imagine being in pain 24-hours a day, not being able to get the help you need because doctors can’t fix what it is. That’s what Shawna Deters goes through all the time. But she still gets up every day, fighting the pain to keep going in life. Deters is a registered nurse. She […]
Mask requirements begin to return in Topeka amid COVID-19, RSV and Influenza worries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Face masks will soon return to Topeka’s Municipal Court building amid rising COVID-19 levels in Shawnee County. The City of Topeka Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker reports that starting on Monday, Dec. 5, the Municipal Court building will bring back a face mask requirement for all employees and visitors of the court. […]
WIBW
Driver collides with Minor Med building after mistaking gas pedal for brakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka driver collided with the Minor Med building after he mistook the gas pedal for the brakes. Emergency crews in Topeka were called to Minor Med at 1119 SW Gage Blvd. around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with reports that a car hit the building.
WIBW
40-acre grass fire extinguished near Allen
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grass fire that scorched about 40 acres near Allen has been extinguished. KVOE reports that on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29, fire crews from around the area responded to reports of a grass fire southwest of Allen. Officials from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee Co....
WIBW
One hospitalized after possible explosion at Thermal Ceramics
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a possible explosion at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics overnight. KVOE reports that around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, Emporia Fire crews were called to 221 Weaver St., the address of Thermal Ceramics, with reports of a fire. Crews arrived to...
WIBW
Officials search for responsible parties after trailer theft costs owner $50K
BELVUE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the person who stole a trailer, hydraulic jack and accessories worth $50,000 from a Belvue home. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Nov. 28, officials were called to the 200 block of Noble St. in Belvue with reports of a trailer theft.
WIBW
Officials search for information after multiple Montara homes hit by gunfire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for more information about a shooting in the Montara neighborhood after multiple homes were hit by gunfire. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, a vehicle drove through the Montara neighborhood in southwest Shawnee Co. and fired multiple rounds.
Why free recycling in Shawnee County may become a thing of the past
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Free recycling may not be around for much longer in Shawnee County. Recycling has been trending down recently, with the market value of recyclable items including paper, plastic, cardboard, aluminum and tin tanking over the past year. Waste Management has proposed a new contract to Shawnee County, and after officials projected the […]
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission continues tradition of giving back
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -As Christmas closes in it’s always important to give back. That’s exactly what the Topeka Rescue mission did today. They finished up some last minute shopping for their families adopted through the United Way’s Christmas Bureau. These gifts may be all many of them get for Christmas.
WIBW
Evergy sets early December road closures in Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is expected to close roads in the Capital City as crews work on transmission lines and light pole replacements in early December. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Dec. 2, Evergy will close the right westbound lane of SW 10th St. from SW Washburn to SW Garfield St.
WIBW
Woman forks over $800 in Walmart gift card in jury-duty scam in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is out $800 in Walmart gift cards after a jury-duty scam in Manhattan, authorities said. Riley County police were investigating a “theft by deception” around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Princeton Place in Manhattan. According to Riley County police...
Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
WIBW
Police say elderly Burlington resident scammed out of $48,000
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlington Police Department has reported an incident where an elderly resident was recently scammed out of $48,000. According to law enforcement officials, they reported the scam to Burlington police on Wednesday, November 21 on the recommendation of the victim’s financial advisor. Police say the...
