Topeka, KS

WIBW

Thursday evening fire causes substantial damage to East Topeka residence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An east-side apartment house sustained substantial damage in a Thursday evening fire. The blaze was reported at 5:44 p.m. Thursday at a two-story home at 833 S.E. Chestnut. The location was just northeast of S.E. 10th Avenue and Branner. The first floor appeared to have sustained...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

National Suicide Lifeline non-operational, veterans encouraged to call crisis line

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the National Suicide Lifeline knocked offline, local veterans have been encouraged to call the Veterans Crisis Line directly. The Topeka VA Medical Center says that around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the National Suicide Lifeline - 988 - became non-operational. Callers who dial either the 988 number or the 1-800-273-8255 number are unable to reach the system.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

MTAA receives new fire-fighting truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority has received its brand new firefighting truck. The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority says on Tuesday, Nov. 29, it received its brand new 2022 Rosenbauer Panther 6x6 aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck. MTAA noted that the new truck holds 3,170 gallons...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

40-acre grass fire extinguished near Allen

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grass fire that scorched about 40 acres near Allen has been extinguished. KVOE reports that on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29, fire crews from around the area responded to reports of a grass fire southwest of Allen. Officials from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee Co....
ALLEN, KS
WIBW

One hospitalized after possible explosion at Thermal Ceramics

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a possible explosion at Emporia’s Thermal Ceramics overnight. KVOE reports that around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, Emporia Fire crews were called to 221 Weaver St., the address of Thermal Ceramics, with reports of a fire. Crews arrived to...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Officials search for responsible parties after trailer theft costs owner $50K

BELVUE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the person who stole a trailer, hydraulic jack and accessories worth $50,000 from a Belvue home. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Nov. 28, officials were called to the 200 block of Noble St. in Belvue with reports of a trailer theft.
BELVUE, KS
KSNT News

Why free recycling in Shawnee County may become a thing of the past

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Free recycling may not be around for much longer in Shawnee County. Recycling has been trending down recently, with the market value of recyclable items including paper, plastic, cardboard, aluminum and tin tanking over the past year. Waste Management has proposed a new contract to Shawnee County, and after officials projected the […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Rescue Mission continues tradition of giving back

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -As Christmas closes in it’s always important to give back. That’s exactly what the Topeka Rescue mission did today. They finished up some last minute shopping for their families adopted through the United Way’s Christmas Bureau. These gifts may be all many of them get for Christmas.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Evergy sets early December road closures in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is expected to close roads in the Capital City as crews work on transmission lines and light pole replacements in early December. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Dec. 2, Evergy will close the right westbound lane of SW 10th St. from SW Washburn to SW Garfield St.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Police say elderly Burlington resident scammed out of $48,000

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlington Police Department has reported an incident where an elderly resident was recently scammed out of $48,000. According to law enforcement officials, they reported the scam to Burlington police on Wednesday, November 21 on the recommendation of the victim’s financial advisor. Police say the...
BURLINGTON, KS

