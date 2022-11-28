Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
New NFL team listed as favorite to win Super Bowl
There is now a new betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. For the first time since last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now favored to win the Super Bowl. Previously this year, the Bills were favored, but the Chiefs are healthier and regarded as playing better, likely leading to the odds shift.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey Believe Chris Boswell Called Out Matt Canada
Did Chris Boswell bash on the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator?
Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick
Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin didn't sleep following Monday's win while getting prepared for Steelers' upcoming game vs. Falcons
During his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin alluded to his team needing to "sleep fast" as the Steelers moved past Monday night's 24-17 win over the Colts while getting started on their upcoming game in Atlanta this Sunday. Roughly 12 hours after that press conference, Tomlin conducted his usual weekly...
San Francisco 49ers Get Huge Defensive Boost Ahead Of Dolphins Game
The 49ers is a top-rated defense in the NFL, and it's about to get even better. San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead returned to practice in limited fashion on Thursday after being sidelined with plantar fasciitis and an ankle fracture for almost two months. Armstead, who hasn’t ...
Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday
The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday
On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers
We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 13 Betting Preview
Week 13 in the NFL is littered with huge games. Where can we find betting value in those games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview Week 13, discussing his read on the biggest matchups, how he's betting them, and other values he sees across this week.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was a limited participant at practice on Wendesday. Mostert sat out last week, but a Wednesday session puts him on track to play Week 13 against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. Jeff Wilson is still expected to lead the Dolphins' backfield even if Mostert is active.
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Commanders on TV
The New York Giants (7-4) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 13 matchup. The Giants are coming off back-to-back losses, including a Thanksgiving Day dud, while the Commanders are riding high, having won six of their last seven. Those in the red...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 13 Player Props and World Cup Round of 16 Betting
The big games on the NFL's Week 13 slate could also bring us fun player props at FanDuel Sportsbook. Where can we find the best values on the board? JJ Zachariason of LateRound.com joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the week, discussing his favorite yardage and player props available (2:14). Later, numberFire's Austan Kas joins to preview the World Cup's Round of 16 and discuss his favorite bets (18:16).
numberfire.com
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) active for Week 13
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is active for Week 13's game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Meyers has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bills on Thursday. Our models expect him to see 5.0 targets against Buffalo. Meyers' Week...
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) not expected to play in Week 13
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Stafford has not been officially ruled out for Week 13, but Sean McVay said it's "safe to say" he will not be available. Expect Bryce Perkins to remain the starter on Sunday.
Buffalo Bills Make Subtle Salary Cap Move to Free up Money for Odell Beckham Jr.
The Bills are in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, and they just made a move that clears room to sign him if he wants to come to Buffalo. The post Buffalo Bills Make Subtle Salary Cap Move to Free up Money for Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) making progress for Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is progressing, per head coach Brandon Staley. Williams originally injured his ankle in Week 7 and then aggravated the issue in Week 11 after only six snaps. Staley said the Chargers will try to get Williams on the field this week, but he remains day-to-day. Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter will see more opportunities again in Week 13 versus the Las Vegas Raiders if Williams is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) limited again on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase continues to log limited practices and is on track to return to action against the Chiefs on Sunday. Barring a setback, our models expect Chase to see 10.2 targets against Kansas City.
Comments / 0