ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
NEW YORK STATE
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday

On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers

We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
WASHINGTON STATE
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: NFL Week 13 Betting Preview

Week 13 in the NFL is littered with huge games. Where can we find betting value in those games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview Week 13, discussing his read on the biggest matchups, how he's betting them, and other values he sees across this week.
numberfire.com

Raheem Mostert (knee) limited Wednesday for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was a limited participant at practice on Wendesday. Mostert sat out last week, but a Wednesday session puts him on track to play Week 13 against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. Jeff Wilson is still expected to lead the Dolphins' backfield even if Mostert is active.
numberfire.com

Covering the Spread: NFL Week 13 Player Props and World Cup Round of 16 Betting

The big games on the NFL's Week 13 slate could also bring us fun player props at FanDuel Sportsbook. Where can we find the best values on the board? JJ Zachariason of LateRound.com joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the week, discussing his favorite yardage and player props available (2:14). Later, numberFire's Austan Kas joins to preview the World Cup's Round of 16 and discuss his favorite bets (18:16).
numberfire.com

Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) active for Week 13

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is active for Week 13's game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Meyers has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bills on Thursday. Our models expect him to see 5.0 targets against Buffalo. Meyers' Week...
numberfire.com

Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) not expected to play in Week 13

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Stafford has not been officially ruled out for Week 13, but Sean McVay said it's "safe to say" he will not be available. Expect Bryce Perkins to remain the starter on Sunday.
numberfire.com

Mike Williams (ankle) making progress for Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is progressing, per head coach Brandon Staley. Williams originally injured his ankle in Week 7 and then aggravated the issue in Week 11 after only six snaps. Staley said the Chargers will try to get Williams on the field this week, but he remains day-to-day. Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter will see more opportunities again in Week 13 versus the Las Vegas Raiders if Williams is sidelined.
numberfire.com

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) limited again on Thursday

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase continues to log limited practices and is on track to return to action against the Chiefs on Sunday. Barring a setback, our models expect Chase to see 10.2 targets against Kansas City.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy