Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
Jarrett Allen (back) out again Friday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Allen will miss another game due to the lower back contusion suffered last week. Now, he'll miss yet another contest as a result. Expect another start down low for Mamadi Diakite. In 17...
Spurs' Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson is dealing with an ankle injury and is doubtful to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 22.2 minutes against New Orleans.
Justin Fields (shoulder) upgraded to full at Bears practice
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Fields was expected to be limited again on Thursday, but he's now squarely on track to play Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bears do have their bye in Week 14, so there's an outside chance that they play it safe and hold Fields out again. Trevor Siemian, who started in place of Fields last week, has missed back-to-back practices with an oblique injury. Fields' return would be a sizable upgrade for Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet.
Raheem Mostert (knee) limited Wednesday for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was a limited participant at practice on Wendesday. Mostert sat out last week, but a Wednesday session puts him on track to play Week 13 against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. Jeff Wilson is still expected to lead the Dolphins' backfield even if Mostert is active.
Mike Williams (ankle) making progress for Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is progressing, per head coach Brandon Staley. Williams originally injured his ankle in Week 7 and then aggravated the issue in Week 11 after only six snaps. Staley said the Chargers will try to get Williams on the field this week, but he remains day-to-day. Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter will see more opportunities again in Week 13 versus the Las Vegas Raiders if Williams is sidelined.
Rams' Matthew Stafford (neck) not expected to play in Week 13
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Stafford has not been officially ruled out for Week 13, but Sean McVay said it's "safe to say" he will not be available. Expect Bryce Perkins to remain the starter on Sunday.
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) active for Week 13
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is active for Week 13's game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Meyers has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bills on Thursday. Our models expect him to see 5.0 targets against Buffalo. Meyers' Week...
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) doubtful on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green continues to deal with a knee injury and is not expected to play against the Hawks on Friday. Green is averaging 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.5 FanDuel points per game this...
Jalen Suggs (ankle) out again Friday for Orlando
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs will not play Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Suggs is still dealing with his right ankle soreness that has kept him out recently. He'll remain out Friday night, and there's no indication when he'll be ready to return to the court. Expect another start for Markelle Fultz.
Drew Brees Lightning Video Debunked as Fake
Drew Brees is a legendary NFL player whose name is near the top of every major quarterbacking category. The Super Bowl champion is second all-time in career touchdown passes, career passing yards, career pass attempts, career pass completions, and career passing completion percentage. Along the way, Brees became a league favorite among fans of all teams, but specifically the New Orleans Saints, where he played from 2006-2020.
Hawks' Jalen Johnson (ankle) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with Denver. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Johnson's Friday projection includes 9.9...
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 13 Betting Preview
Week 13 in the NFL is littered with huge games. Where can we find betting value in those games at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview Week 13, discussing his read on the biggest matchups, how he's betting them, and other values he sees across this week.
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) limited again on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 13's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase continues to log limited practices and is on track to return to action against the Chiefs on Sunday. Barring a setback, our models expect Chase to see 10.2 targets against Kansas City.
Trail Blazers starting Trendon Watford for inactive Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Watford will make his 11th career start after Josh Hart was held out with an ankle injury. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Watford to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Watford's projection includes 8.8...
Heat's Nikola Jovic (foot) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jovic is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. Haywood Highsmith (ankle) is probable. Jovic is averaging 12.4 FanDuel points per game this season.
Michael Carter (ankle) doubtful for Jets in Week 13
New York Jets running back Michael Carter (ankle) is doubtful to play Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. Carter has been held out of practice this week after injuring his ankle in Week 12. Rookie Zonovan Knight will likely lead the Jets' backfield and Ty Johnson should also factor in for some touches. James Robinson was a healthy scratch last week, but he will presumably be active as a backup in Week 13.
Jaden Ivey (knee) questionable for Pistons' Thursday matchup
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (knee) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Ivey's status remains in limbo after he missed three games with right knee soreness. Expect Isaiah Livers to play more minutes against a Dallas unit ranked 11th in defensive rating if Ivey is out.
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young's status is currently in the air after he experienced right shoulder soreness. Expect Aaron Holiday to see more minutes versus a Denver unit allowing 49.1 FanDuel points per game to points guards.
