Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
Eni Weighs Takeover of $5B Neptune
Eni is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd, people familiar with the matter said. Eni SpA is considering a takeover of private equity-backed oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd., people familiar with the matter said, in what would be a rare upstream acquisition by a European major amid the broader industry shift to renewables.
Aker BP Gives Go-Ahead On Projects Worth $19 Billion
Aker BP will vote in favor of submitting a PDO for the NOAKA project, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, the Skarv Satellite project, and the Utsira High projects. The Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP will vote in favor of submitting Plans for Development and Operation (PDO) for the NOAKA field development project, the Valhall PWP-Fenris project, the Skarv Satellite Project, and the Utsira High projects.
Valaris Extends Survival Equipment Maintenance Deal With Survitec
Valaris has renewed a service agreement with survival technology solutions provider Survitec championed for an additional three years. — Offshore drilling operator Valaris has renewed a service agreement with survival technology solutions provider Survitec championed for an additional three years. An extensive network of more than 400 service stations...
Windcat Orders Hydrogen-Powered CSOVs From Damen
Windcat has ordered a series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels from Damen Shipyards. Windcat, Europe’s market-leading offshore personnel transfer company, has ordered a series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) from Damen Shipyards. The Elevation Series CSOVs have been designed by Damen Shipyards in cooperation with Windcat...
Aramco Discovers 2 New Unconventional Gas Fields
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, announced that Saudi Aramco has discovered two new unconventional natural gas fields in the eastern region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported this week. Gas flowed from the Awtad-108001 well at a rate of 10 million standard cubic...
Russian Upstream Investments Projected to Plunge
'The financial impact of Western sanctions and the widescale exodus of foreign partners from the Russian oil and gas sector are beginning to materialize'. — Russian upstream investments are set to plunge by $15 billion this year. That’s according to Rystad Energy, which outlined that sanctions are obscuring the...
Shipping Costs for Russian Oil Soar
Shipping costs for Russian crude are skyrocketing as more tanker owners shun the trade days before stricter European Union sanctions take effect. Owners who are still willing to load Russian crude are attempting to charge more for the risk. Baltic Sea-to-India rates are being discussed at about $15 million -- or $20 a barrel --- for loadings after Dec. 5 when new EU restrictions kick in, said shipbrokers. That’s a sharp increase from $9 million to $11.5 million before.
Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
North Sea Decom Over Next Decade To Cost Around £20Bn
Decommissioning of North Sea oil and gas installations in the next decade will cost around £20 billion, Offshore Energies UK claims. — Decommissioning of North Sea oil and gas installations in the next decade will cost around £20 billion, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) claims. Over two thousand...
Xodus To Set Up New Green Hydrogen Facility In Western Australia
Energy consultancy Xodus is developing a new green hydrogen product that will be scalable up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electrolyzer capacity. The project will be based in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. MercurHy is an export scale project which aims to supply green hydrogen whilst leveraging economies of...
Westwood Appoints New Director Of Hydrogen
Westwood Global Energy Group, the specialist energy market research and consultancy firm, has appointed Joyce Grigorey as Director of Hydrogen. — Westwood Global Energy Group, the specialist energy market research and consultancy firm, has appointed Joyce Grigorey as Director of Hydrogen. Grigorey has 15 years of analytical and project...
TotalEnergies Gets Support For Giant Mirny Wind Farm In Kazakhstan
TotalEnergies has sold its Kazakhstan affiliate Total E&P Dunga and has received support for its Mirny wind farm project in the country. — TotalEnergies has sold its Kazakhstan affiliate Total E&P Dunga GmbH and has received support for its Mirny wind farm project in the country. On November 28,...
OPEC Slashes Oil Output by Most Since 2020
OPEC cut crude production by the most since 2020, fulfilling a new agreement aimed at stabilizing world oil markets. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries curbed supplies by just over 1 million barrels a day last month, roughly in line with the amount specified by a pact with its allies, according to a Bloomberg survey. Production averaged 28.79 million barrels a day.
W&T Offshore Makes Management Changes
W&T Offshore has made a flurry of changes to its management naming a new trio to leadership positions in marketing, midstream, and HR departments. The company promoted W. Allen Tate to Senior Vice President of Marketing, Jake G. Woodall to Vice President of Midstream, and Kristen Ecklund to Vice President of Human Resources.
Ithaca Posts $1.39Bn Profit For First Nine Months Of 2022
Ithaca Energy has posted a profit after tax of $1.39 billion for the first nine months of 2022 with a production of 68.2 thousand boe/d. — UK’s independent exploration and production player Ithaca Energy has ended the first nine months of the year with a net profit of $1.39 billion. The company had a production of 68.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) during the period.
Oil Continues Four Day Rally
Oil futures rose with China further easing Covid restrictions and the US considering a pause in sales from its strategic reserves. West Texas Intermediate edged higher Thursday to $81.22 a barrel, rising for a fourth straight session to the highest in two weeks. Markets opened higher on news that Beijing will allow some virus-infected people to isolate at home, a significant shift from Covid-Zero policies that threatened to strangle economic growth for the world’s largest importer of crude.
Top Headlines: Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Oil Market Shows Extreme Sensitivity to OPEC+ Suggestions. The oil market has shown extreme sensitivity to suggestions that OPEC+ ministers might consider increasing output targets, a recent report from Standard Chartered highlighted.
Case For Another Significant OPEC+ Cut is Weak
As the data currently stands, the case for another significant OPEC+ cut similar to October’s is weak. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report sent to Rigzone by the company, which noted, however, that that case is likely to grow through the first quarter of next year.
Gasoline Price Drops Below $3.50 for 1st Time Since February
As of Wednesday, the average price of gasoline dropped below $3.50 a gallon for the first time since February, before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre outlined in a press briefing yesterday. “The most common price for gas is $2.99. Gas prices are down about...
