Kendra Scott, BaubleBar and more celeb-loved Cyber Monday jewelry deals

By Hannah Southwick
 4 days ago

Get ready to sparkle like a star.

When they’re not dripping in diamonds on the red carpet, celebrities often trade pricey pieces for slightly more budget-friendly bling .

And right now, while Cyber Monday sales last, a slew of Hollywood-approved accessories are on major markdown at celeb-loved brands like Kendra Scott, Monica Vinader and Jenny Bird.

Among the discounted designs? Everything from an Oprah-approved advent calendar to the hoop earrings Kylie Jenner can’t stop wearing.

But just like the deals on stars’ beauty and fitness favorites , these Cyber Monday steals won’t last for long.

Below, shop 10 celebrity-approved bling brands for less while sales last.

Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott

Save 40% on celeb-loved designs during Kendra Scott’s Cyber Monday sale . Famous fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, who doubled up on the brand’s designs on Mother’s Day with this chain necklace and a Letter Necklace ($39, originally $65).

Vincent Chain Necklace in Gold ($48, originally $80)

Looking for more shopping inspiration? Get “Bejeweled” with the bestselling Elisa style Taylor Swift once wore, or try Mindy Kaling’s Elle Gold Tone Stainless Steel Watch ($150, originally $198).

Kendra Scott

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace ($39, originally $65)

BaubleBar
BaubleBar

Plenty of bling is up for grabs during BaubleBar’s big Cyber Monday sale , including this sparkly style Hailey Bieber and Brie Larson both own versions of.

Jennifer Aniston is also a fans of the brand’s baubles, including the bestselling Mini Alidia Ring ($18, originally $48) and Amelia Ring ($18, originally $48).

Pisa Bracelet ($10, originally $30)

Sterling Forever

For a gift that keeps on giving, save 20% on the hoop earring advent calendar from Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things list .

Sterling Forever Five Days of Hoops Advent Box ($160, originally $200)

Mondo Mondo
Mondo Mondo

Even designer bling is discounted for Cyber Monday, including these textured hoop earrings Markle sported for her recent Variety cover shoot . Shop them at SSENSE for 25% off.

Gold Cosmopolitan Hoop Earrings ($214, originally $285)

Monica Vinader

Nordstrom’s deep discounts include several royal-loved gems. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are both fans of Monica Vinader; the latter loves the brand’s signature friendship bracelets, while the former favors the Siren Earrings ($123, originally $175).

Havana Friendship Chain Bracelet ($137, originally $195)

Jenny Bird

Amid the Cyber Monday hoop la, score hoop earrings (and more) for up to 50% off at Jenny Bird. The designer’s styles have been sported by everyone from Selena Gomez to Kylie Jenner.

Jenner’s favorites include this delicate design and the recently relaunched Icon Hoops (from $79, originally from $88) — to name just a couple.

Chubby Cushion Huggies ($77, originally $90)

Melinda Maria

A whole slew of stars love Melinda Maria’s affordable gems; for proof, look no further than these J.Lo-loved hoops named after none other than Bad Gal RiRi.

Rihanna Hoops ($39, originally $58)

Catbird

Catbird’s Cyber Monday sale is already flying by, with savings on everything from the Meghan Markle-approved Threadbare Ring ($38, originally $48) to this delicate bracelet the duchess sported at the Invictus Games this year.

Kitten Mitten in Yellow Gold ($190, originally $238)

Zoe Lev

Save hundreds on celeb-loved Zoe Lev styles — including this Ana de Armas-approved ring — during the brand’s 25% off sitewide sale (with code CYBERMONDAY). Other famous fans include Elsa Hosk, Gabrielle Union and Shay Mitchell.

Diamond Evil Eye Ring ($731, originally $890)

Awe Inspired

The royal family has long been known to send messages through their jewelry choices , a tradition the Duchess of Sussex has kept up since her exit from royal life. She’s one of the many famous fans of Awe Inspired, which is offering 30% off sitewide for Cyber Monday with the code HOLIDAY.

What better reason to scoop up this powerful pendant, a portion of the proceeds from which benefit Planned Parenthood ? Taylor Swift owns it too .

Woman Power Necklace ($109, originally $155)

If bling’s not your thing, fret not; there are plenty more royal-loved items on sale for Cyber Monday . And don’t forget to check out all the excellent deals on celeb-approved beauty products , too.

