Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big EventVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry dead at 84
Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry has passed away, according to multiple reports. He was 84 years old. Perry made his MLB debut with the Giants in 1962 and wound up sticking around the majors through 1983, getting into 22 different seasons with eight different ball clubs. Perry gained a reputation around the league for his use of a spitball, leading to frequent suspicion from opposing teams and inspection from umpires.
theScore
Report: Judge expected to sign record deal at winter meetings
Superstar slugger and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is expected to land a record-setting contract by average annual value during Major League Baseball's winter meetings, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The current record annual salary for a position player is held by Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, who earns...
Dodgers News: LA Signs Former All-Star Pitcher to One-Year Deal
They'll hope to help him regain his All-Star form.
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Guardians Offseason Is Just Getting Started
After a few weeks of radio silence out of the Guardians' front office, the hot stove is finally heating up and some smoke is starting to clear on Cleveland's intentions this offseason. It all stems back to a former Chicago White Sox member, Jose Abreu. Abreu left his club of...
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2023
The only solidified piece in the outfield for the Yankees is centerfielder Harrison Bader, who general manager Brian Cashman acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline this past season. Cashman gave away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in exchange for Bader, who was dealing with plantar fasciitis at the time.
Astros Introduce New First Baseman José Abreu
The Astros made their free agent signing of José Abreu official last night and introduced him to the Houston media today. Abreu will wear number 79 for the Astros like he did with the White Sox.
Twins turn daily ownership oversight over to Joe Pohlad
Twins chairman Jim Pohlad stepped aside as the franchise’s executive chair yesterday, turning day-to-day ownership responsibilities over to his nephew Joe Pohlad (relayed by Aaron Gleeman of the Athletic). President of baseball operations Derek Falvey and president Dave St. Peter will report to Joe Pohlad moving forward. It’s not...
Yardbarker
Xander Bogaerts linked to Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs among teams interested in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Major League Baseball’s offseason has been rather quiet to this point – perhaps a little too quiet. A free agency frenzy has yet to break out throughout the league, but that can soon change. Although no moves have yet been made, the Chicago Cubs are expected to be a major spender this offseason.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Interest In Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a void at shortstop with Trea Turner a free agent for the first time in his career. He is part of a stacked group that also includes Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. Turner has drawn interest from multiple teams and is considered...
NFL Head Coach Not Happy With Team's Practice Thursday
An NFL coach wasn't too happy with his team's performance at practice earlier this afternoon. According to reports from Colts writers, head coach Jeff Saturday stopped the team's practice on Thursday. Saturday was reportedly unhappy with the team's walkthrough before the practice got started. "Jeff Saturday just stopped Colts practice...
Royals hire Brian Sweeney as pitching coach
The Royals announced two additions to their coaching staff, with Brian Sweeney named pitching coach and José Alguacil named infield coach. Sweeney, 48, is a former big league pitcher for the Mariners and Padres over 2003-2006. He went to Japan for three seasons from 2007 to 2009 and came back to the Mariners in 2010. He played a few more seasons in the minors, but that was his last stint in the big leagues.
Chicago Bears Reportedly Poach Quarterback Off Detroit Lions' Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears have signed a quarterback commonly referred to as "TB12". Unfortunately for Bears fans, though, it's not Tom Brady. According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have signed Detroit Lions' practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle to the team's active roster. "The ...
Hall of Famer David Ortiz gives Red Sox fans optimism on Xander Bogaerts situation
"Big Papi's" comments come just two days after Peter Gammons tweeted a concerning update on Bogaerts' situation, reporting that he "severed" his "Boston ties." After the 30-year-old four-time All-Star and Red Sox were unable to reach a contract extension last offseason, Ortiz spent much of the 2022 campaign urging Boston's front office to retain both Bogaerts and star third baseman Rafael Devers. While Devers made his major league debut in 2017 (Ortiz retired after the 2016 season), the duo have a relationship and are both from the Dominican Republic.
Mariners promote Andy McKay to assistant general manager
The Mariners announced Wednesday that senior director of baseball development Andy McKay has been promoted to the title of assistant general manager. “It would be impossible to overstate the impact Andy has made for the Mariners over the past seven years,” president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said of McKay, who was originally hired as the team’s director of player development in Oct. 2015. “His knack for identifying difference-making people and cultivating learning environments has been a hallmark of our system since his arrival. His competitiveness, creativity, thirst to learn, talent to teach, and feel for baseball strategies will continue to challenge all of us to improve and grow.”
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Sean Manaea
The Cubs could use a lefthanded starter. We’ve looked at several in this series: José Quintana, Andrew Heaney, Carlos Rodón. A bit under the radar, but someone who might be able to contribute to a 2023 rotation, is Sean Manaea. Manaea was a first-round pick (34th overall)...
Yardbarker
Guardians Emerge As Favorites For Top Available Catcher
With the offseason in full swing, many fans around baseball have been disappointed with the lack of activity in the trade and free agent markets. But as the Winter Meetings draw nearer, we can expect to see more moves made in the coming weeks. One player who will very likely...
Bears Bring in Reinforcements at QB and on Defense
Justin Fields practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Trevor Siemian missed practice but the Bears brought in QB help.
Franchise legend Jeff Bagwell helped Astros sign Jose Abreu
For over a month now, it’s the White Sox would let Jose Abreu join a new organization and install Andrew Vaughn at first base. That became official this week when Abreu signed with the Astros. However, the Sox didn’t just completely turn their back on him. “The White...
MLB Trade Rumors
