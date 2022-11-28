Effective: 2022-12-02 11:58:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph ongoing. * WHERE...Fort Collins, Briggsdale, Fort Morgan, Byers, Sterling, Akron, Julesburg, and Holyoke. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Isolated power outages are possible.

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO